PlayStation 6 Release May Be Delayed to 2029 According to New Report

A new industry report shines a light on when the PS6 might drop and the date is a bit later than previous rumors suggested.

PlayStation 6 May Not Arrive in 2027 or 2028

Screenshot: PlayStation

The Sony State of Play and the Xbox Games Showcase both came and went without any concrete hints or reveals about either ecosystem’s next gen-hardware. Although early rumors suggested the next generation might start around late 2027, the ongoing computer component crisis may be changing those plans.

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A new analysis from Embracer Group just releases and includes a lot of interesting insight and data about the current state of the video game industry. According to the analysis, the limited supply and skyrocketing prices of computer components may be impacting Sony’s plans for when the company will decide to transition to the next generation of PlayStation hardware.

An excerpt from the Embracer Group report suggests:

“There are some challenges around the volatility of tariffs in the US as well as an impact from the global increase in RAM prices driven by AI. Both factors could potentially have a negative impact on console retail prices, which would, in turn, hamper market growth. In the longer term, higher RAM costs could also cause operational delays to the launch of future consoles. In fact some analysts believe that Sony is now considering pushing back the debut of its next PlayStation console from 2027 to 2028 or even 2029.”

The changing economic landscape and shifting timelines could help explain why Sony has decided to stay quiet on the next generation hardware plans so far. It’s inevitable that the company will eventually drop news about a new PlayStation, but it would be wise to not announce the hardware too far ahead of its launch. PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro sales will likely take a hit once gamers know a new generation is right around the corner.

It’s worth noting that Sony PlayStation also raised prices on the existing PlayStation 5 hardware options earlier this year in response to the ongoing market conditions. This has been the first video game generation where consumers have seen prices go up, instead of down, as the generation continues. It is an unfortunately trend that is definitely beginning to create some additional financial barriers of entry for gamers who can’t afford expensive hardware just to enter the ecosystem.

At this time, Sony has not officially announced the PlayStation 6 and there are no confirmed release date plans for the company’s next console launch.