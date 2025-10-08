PlayStation Abandons Call of Duty for Battlefield 6 in Move to Compete With Xbox

PlayStation has launched a new global marketing campaign with Battlefield 6. However, this has led some fans to speculate that Sony is moving away from Call of Duty BO7 to compete with Microsoft following their acquisition of CoD.

Sony Backs Battlefield 6 in Upcoming Showdown With Call of Duty BO7

Screenshot: EA, PlayStation

This holiday, many first-person shooter players are anticipating the heated showdown between Call of Duty Black Ops 7 and Battlefield 6. While the two games are launching a month apart, fans of both franchises are eagerly waiting to see which title takes the crown. However, it appears that Sony may already be favoring one game over the other if their latest marketing campaign is any indicator.

Eagle-eyed Battlefield 6 fans have spotted a major marketing campaign being rolled out by Sony this week. For example, in Hollywood, CA, PlayStation has paid for Battlefield 6 billboards across the city. The B6 advertisements have the PS5 logo on them and even sport the console’s “Play” slogan. Similar ads have also been found in Canada and other North American territories.

Screenshot: X @ Zuby_Tech

However, the PS5-led Battlefield 6 campaign is also taking place internationally. Over on X, user Zuby_Tech posted a photo of the ads popping up in the UK. Specifically, PlayStation has paid for advertisements to be run on triple-decker buses that travel throughout London, England.

The global campaign, however, has led some players to speculate that Sony has thrown their weight behind Battlefield 6, as Microsoft now owns Call of Duty after Xbox purchased Activision for $68.7 billion in 2022.

Screenshot: EA, PlayStation

At the time of writing, PlayStation hasn’t made an official statement on the Battlefield 6 campaign. It should also be pointed out that B6 launches on October 10, whereas Call of Duty Black Ops 7 releases on November 14. Still, before Microsoft purchased Activision, PS5 traditionally launched marketing for CoD in October. So this seems to be a pretty notable shakeup. Not to mention, Battlefield 6 is a direct competitor to BO7 this year.

Interestingly, Battlefield 6 has also continued to explode in popularity on PlayStation since its open beta launched in September. For example, Battlefield 6 has actually been the best-selling PS5 game on PSN for the last three weeks.

It’s hard to say whether those numbers will actually translate to Battlefield beating BO7 this holiday. After all, CoD is still one of the highest-grossing franchises every year, including 2024. So the EA shooter will have to win big with consumers to take down the industry giant.

Activision Counters With Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Free Trial on PS5

Screenshot: X @charlieINTEL

However, Activision seems to be taking the competition very seriously. On October 7, the publisher announced that Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will be free to play on PS5 from October 9 through October 16. Which, as you can guess, happens to be the exact launch window of Battlefield 6.

The CoD free-to-play marketing event is also pretty extensive, as it actually includes the game’s single-player campaign as well. So Microsoft is essentially giving the game away for free to entice players away from the launch of Battlefield 6.

Given that PlayStation is seemingly throwing their weight behind B6 with this latest marketing blitz, perhaps CoD has something to be a little worried about.