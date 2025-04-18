Playstation and Xbox Finally Get a Proper Tactical Shooter, Now That ‘Ready or Not’ Is Coming To Consoles

It’s hard to believe that Call of Duty once started as a faithful recreation of War. The original trilogy of games were some of the most engrossing, tactical, and exciting games you could have played back in the day. Now we’ve got bong guns, Jay and Silent Bob, and whatever else you can think of. It feels like the days of the proper tactical shooter were gone. But then, along came Ready or Not. Keeping the tactical spirit of games like SWAT 4 alive and well, Ready or Not is a harrowing look into the real world. While some portions of the game are a little far-fetched from the realms of reality, there aren’t many games that offer this same type of tactical realism on the market.

Play video Video via PlayStation on YouTube Video via PlayStation on YouTube

‘Ready or Not’ Makes Its Console Debut This Summer, and I’m Very Intrigued To See How It Works on Controller

I’ve spent a fair number of hours playing through the PC release of Ready or Not. Some parts of the game have legitimately taken my breath away. Wild moments, far-too-realistic situations, and a healthy dose of tension keep the moment-to-moment gameplay feeling fresh. Yes, as I mentioned above, there are some points of contention within the game. The Cult stuff is a little goofy, and the way that some NPCs react is a little overblown and far-fetched. But if you’re looking for straight-up tactical gameplay? You can’t do much better than this.

Videos by VICE

But what I’m most curious about at this point is how they’re going to make this work on a controller. Ready or Not has a lot of different prompts. And a moment of hesitation on taking a shot or telling someone to get down can compromise a run entirely.

Seeing as Rainbow Six Siege has gone away from the tactical realism front, Ready or Not may be our last hope for a proper tactical shooter on consoles. I will say this to anyone about to jump in, however. There are a few missions that are bound to take your breath away. And while these missions are meant to be shocking, they’re an unfortunate reality of the world we live in today.