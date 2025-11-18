PlayStation Black Friday 2025 Deals: PS5 Hits $399, PS VR2 $299 and More

Sony has finally revealed its PlayStation Black Friday 2025 deals for North America. PS5 consoles are getting a major price cut and will be available for the cheapest they have been since launch. Here is every PlayStation 5 hardware that is on sale this holiday.

All PlayStation Black Friday Deals (North America)

Screenshot: PlayStation

Sony confirmed its PlayStation Black Friday Deals in an official blog post today. The big ticket item will be without a doubt the PS5 console. For the first time since 2020, the PlayStation 5 digital will be available for $399. If you are doing a double take at that number, I get it. Yes, this is the original launch price for the PS5. However, throughout 2025 the console has been selling for an eye-popping $499.

So, you are essentially getting a $100 price discount. The PlayStation Black Friday Sale will go live on Friday, November 21, 2025, and will feature many discounted PS5 games and additional accessories. Interestingly, you will be able to pick up these discounted items either online at PlayStation Direct, or at select retail stores.

Screenshot: PlayStation

Full List: PlayStation Black Friday 2025 Hardware Deals

Product Black Friday Price Savings PS5 Digital Edition – Fortnite Bundle $399 $100 PS5 Disc Edition 1TB – Fortnite Bundle $449 $100 PlayStation Portal Remote Player $179.99 $20 PlayStation VR2 $299.99 $100 Pulse Elite Wireless Headset $129.99 $20 Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds $169.99 $30 DualSense Edge Controller $169.99 $30 DualSense Wireless Controller (all colors) $54.99 $20 Access Controller $69.99 $20

PS5 Black Friday 2025 Game Deals

Screenshot: PlayStation

Sony has also announced the main lineup of PS5 Games that will be discounted during the PlayStation Black Friday 2025 sales. Unfortunately, Sony has kept tight-lipped on what the actual sale prices are. So for now, we only have a list of which games will be included in the sale, and the discount they are offering.

One of the more notable games on sale this Black Friday are Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The critically acclaimed sequel from Hideo Kojima only released a few months ago, and is a Game of the Year nominee at this years Game Awards 2025 event.

Here is the full list of PS5 Games on sale this Black Friday:

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Lost Soul Aside

Astro Bot

God of War Ragnarök

Screenshot: PlayStation

Yeah, that list is pretty short! Although Sony will offer hundreds of games in their digital PlayStation Black Friday PSN sale. So don’t panic! The above is just a list of their biggest games that will be featured in the main Black Friday sale at physical retailers. They are also titles that have been released in the last year or so.

Finally, players will be able to pick up a PlayStation Plus membership at a 33% discount during this year’s Black Friday sales. According to Sony, though, this offer is for their 12-month tier. Current subscribers can also get the 33% discount when upgrading from PlayStation Plus Essential/Extra to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe.