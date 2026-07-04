PlayStation Reportedly Blocks Marvel Tokon PC in 132 Countries Over PSN Requirement

PlayStation fans are furious after reports claim that Sony is blocking the PC release of Marvel Tokon in 132 countries. Like Helldivers 2, Sony may be region-locking the Marvel fighting game due to PSN account requirements.

Marvel Tokon PC Reportedly Blocked in 132 Countries on Steam

Screenshot: PlayStation

This latest rumor comes from Steam DB, which appears to confirm that Marvel Tokon’s PC release is blocked in 132 countries. Players made the discovery after sifting through Valve’s database. The region-locking mirrors what happened to Helldivers 2 in 2024 on PC. The online shooter essentially became unplayable in hundreds of countries due to it requiring a PSN account.

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Specifically, in any region where players couldn’t sign up for Sony’s online service, the game was simply blocked. Interestingly, Sony ended up reversing the deeply unpopular policy after receiving a wave of backlash. Multiple PlayStation titles have released on PC since then, and have not had the feature. However, it appears Sony is now rolling back the change and is enforcing it again with Marvel Tokon.

Screenshot: Reddit

If Steam’s database is accurate, it appears the PC release of Marvel Tokon will essentially be banned in 132 countries that do not currently have access to PSN when it launches on August 6, 2026. Users from the affected regions are also now reporting getting an error message when visiting the game’s store page on Steam. Now, it should be pointed out that Marvel Tokon is still a month out from its launch, so things could change. Sony also hasn’t officially confirmed the region-locking either.

Why Marvel Tokon PC is Region-Locked in 132 Countries

Screenshot: PlayStation

At the time of writing, Sony has not officially confirmed that Marvel Tokon is being blocked in 132 countries. That said, many players believe it’s due to it having crossplay. In most fighting games, crossplay is a pretty standard feature of the genre. It allows players on different platforms around the world, to compete in ranked modes.

However, Sony’s rumored decision to enforce PSN requirements on Marvel Tokon’s PC release immediately received backlash from fans. Most of the anger was amplified due to Sony recently announcing they are making PS5 and PS6 all digital platforms in 2028 and killing all physical disc support.

“And this is the company we are supposed to trust with our all-digital future? Yeah, no thanks,” a user on the ResetEra forum wrote in reaction, for example. Another commenter replied, “Sony just keep dropping anti-consumer bombs left and right.” One frustrated player sarcastically vented, “Discless future looking real good right now…”

Screenshot: PlayStation

As I mentioned above, Sony has not actually confirmed Marvel Tokon’s PC release is being region-locked. This latest update comes from Steam’s database, which appears to show the usual 132 countries as no longer being available. It could just be a mistake, or Sony might even change their mind closer to launch. Regardless, with all the controversy surrounding Sony this past week, many Marvel Tokon fans are not hopeful.