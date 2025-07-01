PlayStation Collaborates With BLACKPINK Singer LISA In New PS5 Commercial

Popular BLACKPINK singer LISA has teamed up with Sony for a stylish PlayStation campaign. The new commercial features Lalisa Manobal playing her favorite PS5 titles, such as Game of the Year 2024 winner Astro Bot.

PlayStation Launches PS5 LISA Collaboration

Screenshot: PlayStation

Sony surprised BLACKPINK fans on July 1 when they uploaded a new PlayStation x LISA commercial on social media. The collaboration features the global K-pop star playing the PS5. In the advertisement, a collage of Sony games is played in the background behind the singer, from Bungie’s Marathon to Astro Bot.

Videos by VICE

The new PS5 campaign also features LISA’s single “Lifestyle” from her 2025 album Alter Ego. Although the commercial is only a minute long, it’s incredibly stylish. Interestingly, it appears that the PlayStation collaboration was possibly teased back in February, as the music video for “FUTW” had a scene with LISA playing Helldivers 2 while holding a PS5 DualSense controller.

Play video

The PlayStation x LISA commercial is the second collaboration Sony has done this year while teaming up with a celebrity. At the start of 2025, the “No Play Limits” campaign also did a PlayStation Portal advertisement with Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

Not The First Time Blackpink Singer Has Shown Her Love For Gaming

Screenshot: PlayStation

This isn’t the first time that BLACKPINK singer LISA has shared her love of gaming. In 2020, the K-pop singer was featured in a YouTube video playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch. In the adorable clip, Lalisa Manobal shows off her “cute” character while also fishing on her island.

BLACKPINK fans immediately went wild for the PlayStation x LISA collaboration—which isn’t too surprising, given how excited K-pop fans get for anything related to the talented singer. “My two worlds collapsed. It is such a great collab,” a fan wrote after watching the commercial. “This collab is so iconic,” another user commented on the YouTube page. One fan simply exclaimed, “PlayStation gaming with LISA is my lifestyle, baby.”

Play video

With LISA having over 106 million followers on Instagram alone, who knows—maybe Sony will move some more PS5 Pro units. Either way, it seems like a pretty big get for PlayStation, given just how popular the singer is. I saw some PS5 players complaining about the ad, and I think their complaints are misguided. Like, yeah, this commercial might not be for core players of the console. But it gets more eyes on the PlayStation brand, which means a potential for new people getting into gaming. I don’t see how that could ever be a bad thing.