PlayStation Confirms Price and Release Dates For New Pulse Headphones

After revealing the next generation of PS5 audio products back in September, Sony Interactive Entertainment is now ready to reveal the price, pre-order details, and release date for the new devices.

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The PlayStation Pulse wireless headset in White and Midnight Black will be available in select regions starting on November 19, 2026 at the recommended retail price of $99.99.

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Starting at 7:00am PT on October 29, players in the U.S. will be able to pre-order the PlayStation Pulse wireless headset in White and Midnight Black direct from PlayStation through direct.playstation.com.

Starting at 10:00am local time on October 29, players in the U.K., France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg will be able to pre-order the PlayStation Pulse wireless headset in White and Midnight Black direct from PlayStation through playstation.com/store/hardware.

Unfortunately, details about the Pulse Edge were not included in this update.

“Additionally, we’ll have more updates on Pulse Edge when it launches next year.”

Shoppers who are more interested in waiting for the Pulse Edge will need to continue to sit tight until pre-order details arrive for that device.

For those unfamiliar with the updated line of audio devices, here is how they were pitched by Sony in the original announcement:

“Superior sound quality remains at the heart of the new headset lineup, with custom studio-inspired planar magnetic drivers that deliver exceptional sound separation and spatial accuracy. This makes it easy for players to pinpoint directional cues, such as footsteps or reloads in competitive first-person shooters. Larger planar drivers have been added to PlayStation Pulse and Pulse Edge headsets, creating fuller, deeper bass, while keeping the clean sounds players have enjoyed from Pulse Elite.”

It should be interesting to see if the updated PlayStation Pulse becomes a popular seller this holiday season or if more players are holding out for the Pulse Elite experience in 2027.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more PS5 and gaming news.

The PlayStation Pulse wireless headset in will be available in select regions starting on November 19, 2026. The Pulse Edge Wireless headset launch starting in early 2027.