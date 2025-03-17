PlayStation Exclusive, ‘Intergalactic,’ Has an Interesting Inspiration That Makes Me Doubly Excited for It

I’m excited for PlayStation’s Intergalactic, you’re excited for it, it’s gonna be an all-timer for sure! Details on the highly anticipated project have been few and far between. However, a reliable source in MinnMax’s Ben Hanson — the founder of the company and former Game Informer host — has revealed a new piece of information regarding one of the game’s core inspirations.

“I heard from somebody very in the know who worked on the game that they’re like Jesus Christ… the tone was like you are all not ready for how amazing this is going to be… and the tone was (I’m not going to say the game that they referenced to compare it)… but they compared to a game with a lot of player freedom,” Hanson mysteriously stated toward the end of 2024. Now, however, the PlayStation cat is out of the bag… kinda!

While answering community questions, Hanson finally reveals that the hidden inspiration is Elden Ring! “I think it’s fine to say it now, that game was Elden Ring that it was compared to back then. If I would have said ‘Naughty Dog’s next game is like Elden Ring‘ and then that reveal trailer came out, I feel like we would have been lit on fire.”

Screenshot: Bandai Namco Entertainment

PlayStation is playing for keeps with ‘intergalactic’

“Honestly that feeling of exploring Limgrave for the first time is one of my favourite gaming moments ever. Leaving the tutorial and just seeing this vast open area hit me hard. Would love to see if ND could recapture that feeling in Intergalactic. Makes me even more hyped for it,” one Redditor states. Yeah, PlayStation and Naughty Dog aren’t playing around. Honestly, going back to that classic Jak and Daxter-esque action-adventure playstyle while fleshing out the lore and world? Just the kind of game I need. I want Elden Ring without all the requisite pain and suffering!

I genuinely expect Intergalactic to be one of the PlayStation 5’s best games. Hell, it may even meet The Last of Us on that GOAT tier! …It’s just a shame we likely won’t see it for a while. But, I’d rather wait than have ND rush out something less than their usual high standards!