PlayStation Fans Are Never Going To Touch Grass Again, Especially Seeing as ‘Balatro’ Is Included in May’s PlayStation Plus Games

2024 was the year of Balatro. Everywhere you looked, you’d see Jimbo, just hanging out. And it seems that PlayStation is finally getting in on the fun. Sure, we’ll also have Ark: Survival Ascended to look forward to, alongside the exceptional Warhammer 40K: Boltgun. But the standout title for May for PlayStation Plus users is the wildest card game available. That’s right; as long as you’ve got PlayStation Plus, you can add Balatro to your library at no additional cost.

‘Balatro’ Is the Perfect Reason To Get a PlayStation Portable, To Be Fair

Everybody on the team here has been bitten by the Balatro bug in some capacity. It doesn’t matter if we’re messing with dedicated emulators to get Balatro running in the most cumbersome capacity, or just playing on the toilet on our phones. It’s the perfect game to jump in and out of at a moment’s notice, and roughly 48 million others will now have a chance to jump in and see what it’s all about. So maybe, just maybe, it’s time to invest in that PlayStation Portal you’ve been wanting to get.

If the heart of the cards isn’t enough to pull you in, however? The Unreal Engine 5-powered remake Ark: Survival Ascended should be more than enough to draw in a few new users. I know that I’ve been itching to check this one out myself, but I can’t bring myself to buy it. So, there’s never been a better time to have PlayStation Plus than now, I suppose. And the excellent boomer-shooter Warhammer 40K: Boltgun has enough action to keep players occupied for hours. PlayStation Plus has been knocking it out of the park lately, but this may be one of their best offerings yet. There’s a lot of value in this smattering of games.

At this rate, I don’t know how Sony and PlayStation are going to one-up themselves next month. Are we due another round of pure bangers? Or are we going to get some less-than-stellar offerings? I guess we’re just going to have to stay subscribed for now to find out.