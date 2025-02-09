PlayStation Gave Y’all Proper Compensation, and Some Goofballs Are Still Upset?

Now that I’ve successfully baited you with an inflammatory headline/subheadline combo, you can relax. I’m just here to capitalize on the conversation around this nonsense! So, indeed, the PlayStation Panic arc has reached its end. From initial outbreak, to crazed responses, back around to compensation, “mea culpa,” and everyone moving on with their lives. To make up for all the weekend insanity, the PlayStation folks will extend the subscriptions of current PS Plus users for an additional five days!

I will say that some people refuse to be happy, though. Check this response out: “No compensation for non-subscribers feels poor, and five days feels low. Not particularly bothered, but I always think compensation should err on the side of generous.”

…Non-subscribers had no financial investment in the outage. It was just a regular-ass day for y’all — what do you want PlayStation to do? Make everyone who’s ever owned any PlayStation console a Sony shareholder? At least PS Plus subscribers have a leg to stand on in that, yes, they lost roughly a whole day’s worth of the service and should get something as a good-faith gesture.

Most people had the proper reaction of “Cool, that’s more than reasonable on Sony’s part.” Otherwise, some of y’all need a reality check. Now, with that out of the way — since there will likely be more of you here than usual — I’m about to drop another giveaway for you being a good sport and reading all the way through!

now with the PlayStation stuff behind us, how about some more free steam codes?

For my new readers, yesterday was the first trial run of a consistent “series” I want to do: the “Good and Goofy Giveaway“! It’s simple. I buy some bundles, take a few Steam codes for myself, and throw the rest of them to y’all. There’s banter, there’s free games — it’s a good time. If you’re fed up with my PlayStation shenanigans this weekend, here’s my own “mea culpa” for you having to deal with my nonsense.

The next Good and Goofy Giveaway will pop up within 30 minutes to an hour of this post going live. Going forward from there, I’m operating in chaos. Maybe I’ll say when a GGG will happen at the end of an article — maybe I’ll randomly drop them when I feel like it. But, considering that I did post yesterday’s giveaway late and a whole bunch of people missed out, I figure I’ll give you early birds some play, too. Stay tuned.