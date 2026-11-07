PlayStation Is Bringing Back Two Beloved Childhood Classics, and Nostalgia Is About to Hit Hard

Although GTA 6 is undoubtedly the most highly anticipated release of November, if not of the year, PlayStation is also welcoming these iconic childhood favorites to its library this month. One is green, and the other is all about pink. One is a remaster, while the other is a collection of 16 different games released between 1991 and 2007. That’s right – it’s Shrek 2 Remastered and Barbie Rewind.

Shrek 2 Remastered releases on November 10, with Barbie Rewind following on the 12th. Both characters are familiar faces in pop culture, and both have a pretty long list of titles in their respective gaming franchises, spanning the years – and in Barbie’s case, the decades. Even in the main series, Shrek boasts five games, including the recent remaster, and appears in titles like DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing.

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Barbie’s catalog of games is so long that listing them all would take more virtual ink than one computer possesses. Many Barbie games tie in to various animated films and TV shows, like Barbie as the Island Princess or Barbie of Swan Lake: the Enchanted Forest. Other games lean into Barbie’s incredibly expansive resume, featuring the character as a supermodel, both a secret agent and a detective, and a veterinarian, among other jobs.

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‘Shrek 2’ and 16 Classic Barbie Games Are Coming to PlayStation This November

In Shrek 2 Remastered, as in the original game, players can explore environments familiar to them from the Shrek films, including Shrek’s beloved Swamp and the kingdom of Far, Far Away. Whether playing solo or in one of three co-op options like four-player Couch Co-op or Online Multiplayer, gamers can swap between iconic playable characters Shrek, Princess Fiona, Donkey, Puss in Boots, and Gingy the gingerbread man. The remastered version offers improved graphics and updated cutscenes, along with a photo mode and unlockable cheats.

Barbie Rewind brings together a collection of games put together by Digital Eclipse and released by Atari. It features a long list of titles, including Barbie for NES from 1991, along with titles from the 2000’s, including Barbie Horse Adventures: Blue Ribbon Race and The Barbie Diaries: High School Mystery. Along with these titles, players can decorate the Barbie Dreamhouse with 250 different decorations and pieces of furniture. They’ll also get the chance to earn more by completing challenges from Barbie and her friends.

Both games will be released on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, the Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.