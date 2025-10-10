PlayStation Leak Confirms PS6 Release Date and Hardware Rumors

A gaming insider has confirmed that rumors about PS6’s release date and specs were actually true after all. The leaker confirmed when Sony is planning to launch the PlayStation 6 and is confident about it.

Back in August, we reported on the PS6 release date and specs being leaked online. While the rumor came from a very credible source, you just never know with this stuff. Even when a leak is legitimate, a company’s plans can drastically change. However, a second prominent hardware insider has now revealed that those rumors were not only accurate, but that Sony has now internally confirmed their next-gen plans.

This latest update comes from KeplerL2, who revealed that the PS6 release date is set for 2027. The insider made the claim in an October 9 post on gaming enthusiast forum NeoGAF. More importantly, KeplerL2 was adamant that Sony has made this “the plan” for the new console, and 2027 is no longer a potential release window.

Although they did clarify that the PS6 launch date could still change if there are unexpected delays. “Not just on the table, it’s the plan unless any unexpected delays happen.”

Of course, it goes without saying to take this leak with a major grain of salt. But as I said above, KeplerL2 has a long track record of accurately leaking console hardware details. The post also corroborates what tech expert Moore’s Law Is Dead said months ago: “Manufacturing planned for mid-2027, with a likely Fall 2027 or early-2028 release date.”

If all of this is true, it looks like the PS6 will be aiming for a 2027 launch window at the earliest, or at the start of 2028 at the latest.

Sony Seemingly Confirms PlayStation 6 for the First Time

Adding fuel to the fire is that Sony PlayStation seemingly confirmed that PS6 is real for the very first time recently. In an October interview with AMD, PlayStation System Architect Mark Cerny talked about the future of console gaming. However, during the conversation, he appeared to reference Sony PlayStation’s next-gen console and when players can expect to see it.

“Overall, it’s of course still very early days for these technologies; they only exist in simulation right now. But the results are quite promising, and I’m really excited about bringing them to a future console in a few years’ time.” While he didn’t specifically say PS6, his comments about a future console in a “few years” raised some eyebrows. Given this latest leak about PlayStation 6 aiming for a 2027 launch, this also lines up with Cerny’s comments.

PS6 Manufacturing Timeline Suggests Launch Within Two Years

Screenshot: PlayStation

Of course, it is important to reiterate that plans often change in the games industry. However, unlike other rumors, hardware leaks tend to be more concrete as they usually come from manufacturing plans and data.

So at the very least, we have a good idea of what to expect from PS6 spec-wise, and also have an idea of where it’s at in manufacturing. Based on all of that, it appears that Sony PlayStation’s next-gen console is on track to be released in the next two years.