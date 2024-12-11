PlayStation Plus’ December Catalog Additions Make Me so Happy

The mad lads at Sony must be listening to me while I play my PlayStation 5! To end PlayStation Plus’ 2024, we’re going to be blessed with a star-studded lineup — indie and otherwise! So, no more nonsense. Let’s get into these PlayStation Plus games! (The following games will be available to download on December 17.)
games coming to PlayStation plus in December
- Sonic Frontiers (PS4/PS5)
- Forspoken (PS5)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends (PS4)
- WRC Generations (PS4/PS5)
- F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (PS4/PS5)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS4/PS5)
- Coffee Talk (PS4/PS5)
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly (PS4/PS5)
- A Space for the Unbound (PS4/PS5)
- PHOGS (PS4)
- Biped (PS4/PS5)
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (PS VR2)
The PlayStation Plus Premium Tier offerings have already been covered here!
Videos by VICE
Some timely recommendations
- Both Coffee Talk games: Finally, finally, finally. I only have one of them downloaded on my Series X, and it annoyed me that I couldn’t “complete” the set. Now, PlayStation Plus has granted us visual novel/chill vibes perfection! “What do you even do in these games?” Make people coffee. Hear their problems and give them advice. Craft cute designs in some folks’ lattes. Maybe a succubus or elf might show up for added shock value. It was the perfect pandemic game, and now, it’s simply the perfect visual novel duo!
- A Space for the Unbound: I’ll be honest: I only know this game by its legendary reputation and its S-tier trailers. But, ya boy loves pixel art and whimsical, spooky adventure games. It’s been chilling in my Steam wishlist for the longest time, and now, PlayStation Plus has given me the best smorgasbord of high-quality indie goodness! Plus, it’s got a big Hayao Miyazaki energy to it, which always helps!
- Forspoken: Sigh. I guess I don’t have a choice anymore, huh, PlayStation Plus? So, I have a complicated history with Forspoken. When I saw those initial trailers, I was hooked! Yes, the gameplay chugged ever so slightly. And, yes, there were hints of some… cringe dialogue. But, eternal optimist that I am, I held out hope all the way up until the demo they dropped! …I hated it. The setting was boring, the gameplay was confusing, and Frey was so annoying. I always told myself if Forspoken was ever offered for free, I’d give it a real second chance! …So, thanks, PlayStation Plus. Really did me a solid. (Seriously, though, great lineup!)