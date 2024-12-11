PlayStation Plus’ December Catalog Additions Make Me so Happy

The mad lads at Sony must be listening to me while I play my PlayStation 5! To end PlayStation Plus’ 2024, we’re going to be blessed with a star-studded lineup — indie and otherwise! So, no more nonsense. Let’s get into these PlayStation Plus games! (The following games will be available to download on December 17.)

games coming to PlayStation plus in December

Sonic Frontiers (PS4/PS5)

Forspoken (PS5)

Rabbids: Party of Legends (PS4)

WRC Generations (PS4/PS5)

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (PS4/PS5)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS4/PS5)

Coffee Talk (PS4/PS5)

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly (PS4/PS5)

A Space for the Unbound (PS4/PS5)

PHOGS (PS4)

Biped (PS4/PS5)

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (PS VR2)

Some timely recommendations