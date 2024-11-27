PlayStation Plus Ends Its Year With a GOAT December Lineup

Sony has been listening to all the complaints about PlayStation Plus not prioritizing stronger titles! Between last month and this month? PlayStation Plus has been firing off on all cylinders! I don’t even want to waste any more time hyping it up — let’s just get into it!

First on the docket for PlayStation Plus’ December games: It Takes Two! I can proudly vouch for this game as something I played with my partner! Amazing experience. Plus, it won 2021’s Game of the Year award! (Which I now can begrudgingly accept, even over my beautiful Psychonauts 2.) It’s a co-op experience you’ll never find anywhere else. It’s quirky, it’s cute, and it dives deeper into the psychology of a strained relationship than you would think!

Videos by VICE

Next on the PlayStation Plus list? Something I’ve been dying to play for quite some time: Temtem! I was intrigued by this one from the start, even when everyone accused it of being just another Pokemon ripoff! Temtem is tragically underrated, owning complex but accessible creature-catching mechanics and options all by its own merits! …I watched more people play Temtem on YouTube and Twitch than I’d care to admit, okay? It’s a wonderful addition to the PlayStation Plus family!

Screenshot: Electronic Arts

PlayStation plus pulls out banger after banger

Finally, before we get to the exciting PlayStation Plus Premium tier offerings? Aliens: Dark Descent, a single-player tactical shooter! A great one, at that! When it first launched in 2023, it reviewed decently! …With many of its flaws being bugs and glitches. Since then? It’s enjoyed a growing fanbase, earning a Very Positive Steam review consensus! From what I’ve seen, it’s a wonderfully stressful experience requiring every brain cell you have working in harmony so your squad survives!

…But, PlayStation Plus’ Premium tier is where the service is serving it up the best. You’re getting a heaping helping of classic PlayStation staples: Sly Cooper and Jak and Daxter! On December 10, you’ll be able to download Sly 2: Band of Thieves, Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves, and Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy! While it would be nice to see both franchises receive new entries, I won’t fight you on this, Sony! You did the damn thing with PlayStation Plus this month!