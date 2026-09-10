PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Update Includes One of 2025’s Best Roguelites

PlayStation just announced a big list of updates to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, including a particularly strong mix of smaller and indie titles.
Ball x Pit Arrives On The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog September 22
Ball x Pit launched across consoles and PC in October 2025 and quickly became one of the stand out indie titles of the year. The game’s unique art style and addicting, quick-paced levels helped it generate very positive reviews and a huge audience of fans.
Videos by VICE
Now, just less than a year after its original release, the title is coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on September 22, 2026.
“Armed with a growing arsenal of magic-infused projectiles, batter your way through multiple levels of increasingly challenging obstacles to claim the ultimate prizes and rebuild New Ballbylon. Ball x Pit is a fast-paced fantasy roguelite where heroes must find the balls to plunge deeper into a seemingly bottomless pit of monsters. Develop arcane ammunition and resources in pursuit of treasure, recruiting additional heroes to aid you in your perilous quest.”
Any gamers that haven’t had a chance to check the title out yet should definitely give it a try when it arrives in the Game Catalog if they have an active subscription.
Everything Coming to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog This Month
Ball x Pit isn’t the only exciting addition coming to the Game Catalog in the second half of September though. Sony has a powerful lineup of titles arriving on September 15 or later, including Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound and Dungeons of Hinterberg.
Here is a full breakdown of everything included in this drop. The full lineup will be available to play on September 15, unless otherwise noted.
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog
- RuneScape: Dragonwilds | PS5
- WWE 2K26 | PS5
- Ball x Pit | PS5
- Ball x Pit will be available September 22 in the US, the UK and Japan.
- Date Everything! | PS5
- Date Everything! is available now in the US, the UK, and Japan.
- Slitterhead | PS5, PS4
- Slitterhead will be available September 22 in the US, the UK and Japan.
- Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound | PS5, PS4
- Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound will be available September 29 in the US, the UK and Japan.
- Dungeons of Hinterberg | PS5, PS4
- Dungeons of Hinterberg will be available September 29 in the US, the UK and Japan.
- Sniper Elite: Resistance | PS5, PS4
- Sniper Elite: Resistance will be available September 29 in the US, the UK and Japan.
PlayStation Plus Premium
- Mega Man X Command Mission | PS5, PS4
- Metro Redux | PS4
For now, that’s the full lineup that has been revealed. Subscribers should check back in a few weeks for any early October updates the Game Catalog and for the upcoming Monthly Games announcement.
Be sure to check back soon for lots more PlayStation Plus news and updates.