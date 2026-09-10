PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Update Includes One of 2025’s Best Roguelites

PlayStation just announced a big list of updates to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, including a particularly strong mix of smaller and indie titles.

Ball x Pit Arrives On The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog September 22

Screenshot: Devolver Digital

Ball x Pit launched across consoles and PC in October 2025 and quickly became one of the stand out indie titles of the year. The game’s unique art style and addicting, quick-paced levels helped it generate very positive reviews and a huge audience of fans.

Videos by VICE

Now, just less than a year after its original release, the title is coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on September 22, 2026.

“Armed with a growing arsenal of magic-infused projectiles, batter your way through multiple levels of increasingly challenging obstacles to claim the ultimate prizes and rebuild New Ballbylon. Ball x Pit is a fast-paced fantasy roguelite where heroes must find the balls to plunge deeper into a seemingly bottomless pit of monsters. Develop arcane ammunition and resources in pursuit of treasure, recruiting additional heroes to aid you in your perilous quest.”

Any gamers that haven’t had a chance to check the title out yet should definitely give it a try when it arrives in the Game Catalog if they have an active subscription.

Everything Coming to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog This Month

Screenshot: Dotemu

Ball x Pit isn’t the only exciting addition coming to the Game Catalog in the second half of September though. Sony has a powerful lineup of titles arriving on September 15 or later, including Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound and Dungeons of Hinterberg.

Here is a full breakdown of everything included in this drop. The full lineup will be available to play on September 15, unless otherwise noted.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

RuneScape: Dragonwilds | PS5

WWE 2K26 | PS5

Ball x Pit | PS5 Ball x Pit will be available September 22 in the US, the UK and Japan.

Date Everything! | PS5 Date Everything! is available now in the US, the UK, and Japan.

Slitterhead | PS5, PS4 Slitterhead will be available September 22 in the US, the UK and Japan.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound | PS5, PS4 Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound will be available September 29 in the US, the UK and Japan.

Dungeons of Hinterberg | PS5, PS4 Dungeons of Hinterberg will be available September 29 in the US, the UK and Japan.

Sniper Elite: Resistance | PS5, PS4 Sniper Elite: Resistance will be available September 29 in the US, the UK and Japan.



PlayStation Plus Premium

Mega Man X Command Mission | PS5, PS4

Metro Redux | PS4

For now, that’s the full lineup that has been revealed. Subscribers should check back in a few weeks for any early October updates the Game Catalog and for the upcoming Monthly Games announcement.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more PlayStation Plus news and updates.