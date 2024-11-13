PlayStation Plus Has Awesome Additions to Its Catalog (Nov. ’24)

PlayStation Plus is back for another round of additions to its catalog! The service seems hell-bent on ending 2024 in style as this fresh batch of games? Oh, just you wait. I don’t even want to tease it anymore — let’s dive right into it!

Available to download starting on November 19, expect to see the following games added to the PlayStation Plus’ expansive catalog!

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4/PS5)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PS4/PS5)

Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PS4/PS5)

MotoGP 24 (PS4/PS5)

The Sims 4 Island Living * (Add-on — PS4)

(Add-on — PS4) Digimon Survive (PS4)

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS4/PS5)

Stick Fight: The Game (PS4)

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PS4/PS5)

Killer Frequency (PS4/PS5)

Hungry Shark World (PS4)

Chivalry 2 (PS4/PS5)

Screenshot: Bandai Namco Entertainment

But, hold on. I didn’t tell you about the games coming to the Platinum tier!

PlayStation plus platinum tier additions (November 2024)

Synapse (PS VR2)

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain (PS4/PS5)

Blood Omen 2 (PS4/PS5)

Resistance: Fall of Man

Resistance 2

For months (years at this point, really), people complained that PlayStation Plus Platinum wasn’t worth it. The juice wasn’t there, the library didn’t validate the price. Well, where are those people now? The Legacy of Kain games are easily the most underrated titles in the PlayStation’s long history. Plus (haha), you get a VR game! …Provided you have the headset, of course.

However, that’s enough of that. I like to end these with some choice PlayStation Plus recommendations! Because Premium is always a divisive topic, I’ll leave that out. Deal?

And now, some recommendations

1. Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Finally. I’ve been waiting to play this game since it came out two years ago! I never fully bought into it because the reviews were a little… scattered in terms of how good it was. Now, though? I’m in. Sometimes, it’s nice to turn your brain off and end a few zombies’ lives. I don’t want a deep story, I don’t want layered characters. Give me a gun, a paraglider, a bunch of melee weapons, and some absurd physics. PlayStation Plus, I’m good to go!

2. Killer Frequency. I’ve been stalking this one for a while, too! Not because it has shaky reviews — quite the opposite, actually! But because it’s the kind of weird horror game I go for. So, here’s a Steam review that should sell you without any further context (thanks, alyssa-black)!

“*Rural radio station with a cheesy B-horror flair.

*Late night show with groovy tunes.

*Serial killer on the loose.

*Electric narrative in the vein of best slasher films.

*Corny silliness galore.

*Phenomenal voice-overs.

*Fun, creatively implemented puzzles.

*Pretty picture with moody lighting.

*80s throwback flavor.”

3. Chivalry 2. Now this is a game I can recommend with my full chest! Chivalry 2 is one word: Chaos. It’s the perfect recreation of what I imagine it would look like if a bunch of geeks with medieval weaponry actually fought each other on the battlefield. This is a game where you can get Rinsed with the capital ‘R’ and still have a blast. The wonky physics and close-quarters insanity? Worth every second — win or lose!

PlayStation Plus? Excellent job.