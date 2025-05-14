PlayStation Plus in May 2025 Has Some JRPG Bangers – But Not Much Else To Be Excited For

Another PlayStation Plus update, another month of fairly lackluster choices. However, if you’re a massive JRPG fan like I am, this month’s library actually has some legit bangers. From Sand Land to Soul Hackers 2, here are the best games included in the PlayStation Plus Catalog for May 2025.

PlayStation Plus Catalog in May 2025

Screenshot: ILCA

Game Platforms Date Arriving Sand Land PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium) May 20 Soul Hackers 2 PS5 (Extra, Premium) May 20 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium) May 20 Battlefield V PS4 (Extra, Premium) May 20 S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium) May 20 Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium) May 20 Humankind PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium) May 20 Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life PS5 (Extra, Premium) May 20 Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium) May 20 Battle Engine Aquila PS4, PS5 (Premium) May 20

Our Game Recommendations

Screenshot: PlayStation

Yeah, you read that right — this month’s PlayStation Plus only has one premium title. That’s pretty abysmal. Also, while I have a guilty pleasure for FNAF, I can’t say most people would want to dive back into Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted. That said, I’m a huge JRPG nerd, and I’d be remiss not to shout out a few titles being offered this month.

Videos by VICE

The first game I want to recommend is Sand Land. Look, the JRPG isn’t perfect — its gameplay feels like something out of the PS2 era. However, the game is charming as hell. I should also point out that this was one of the final projects Akira Toriyama worked on. The Dragon Ball creator unfortunately passed away before the project’s release, but I can confirm the game stays faithful to his manga and feels like his artwork has jumped off the pages.

Screenshot: Atlus

bringing it home

The second game I want to recommend is Soul Hackers 2. This JRPG is a mix of Persona and Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE in terms of presentation. However, the Atlus game’s story has an interesting noir twist on the Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner formula. If there’s anything to criticize about this game, it’s that the dungeons feel a bit too similar. But it’s definitely worth checking out if you love Atlus JRPGs — the graphics and worldbuilding are top-notch.

The final game I want to recommend is Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. While I prefer 2024’s Granblue Fantasy: Relink, I know a lot of people who love Rising. If you’re into 2D fighters, this is one of the best-looking ones on the market — especially if you’re a fan of JRPGs. The character animations, in particular, are fantastic, and the game has a pretty varied roster of fighters to choose from. Overall, PlayStation Plus for May 2025 was pretty lackluster. If you’re not a JRPG fiend like me, I understand your pain.