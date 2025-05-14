VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Gaming

PlayStation Plus in May 2025 Has Some JRPG Bangers – But Not Much Else To Be Excited For

PlayStation Plus is pretty weak in May 2025. However, at least you can play one of Akira Toriyama’s final projects.

By

PlayStation Plus in May 2025 Has Some JRPG Bangers - But Not Much Else To Be Excited For
Screenshot: ILCA
Share:

Another PlayStation Plus update, another month of fairly lackluster choices. However, if you’re a massive JRPG fan like I am, this month’s library actually has some legit bangers. From Sand Land to Soul Hackers 2, here are the best games included in the PlayStation Plus Catalog for May 2025.

PlayStation Plus Catalog in May 2025

'Sand Land' Gameplay
Screenshot: ILCA
GamePlatformsDate Arriving
Sand LandPS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium)May 20
Soul Hackers 2PS5 (Extra, Premium)May 20
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time EditionPS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium)May 20
Battlefield VPS4 (Extra, Premium)May 20
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone TrilogyPS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium)May 20
Granblue Fantasy Versus: RisingPS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium)May 20
HumankindPS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium)May 20
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful LifePS5 (Extra, Premium)May 20
Gloomhaven Mercenaries EditionPS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium)May 20
Battle Engine AquilaPS4, PS5 (Premium) May 20

Our Game Recommendations

PlayStation Plus May 2025 Catalog
Screenshot: PlayStation

Yeah, you read that right — this month’s PlayStation Plus only has one premium title. That’s pretty abysmal. Also, while I have a guilty pleasure for FNAF, I can’t say most people would want to dive back into Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted. That said, I’m a huge JRPG nerd, and I’d be remiss not to shout out a few titles being offered this month.

Videos by VICE

The first game I want to recommend is Sand Land. Look, the JRPG isn’t perfect — its gameplay feels like something out of the PS2 era. However, the game is charming as hell. I should also point out that this was one of the final projects Akira Toriyama worked on. The Dragon Ball creator unfortunately passed away before the project’s release, but I can confirm the game stays faithful to his manga and feels like his artwork has jumped off the pages.

'Soul Hackers 2' Artwork
Screenshot: Atlus

bringing it home

The second game I want to recommend is Soul Hackers 2. This JRPG is a mix of Persona and Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE in terms of presentation. However, the Atlus game’s story has an interesting noir twist on the Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner formula. If there’s anything to criticize about this game, it’s that the dungeons feel a bit too similar. But it’s definitely worth checking out if you love Atlus JRPGs — the graphics and worldbuilding are top-notch.

The final game I want to recommend is Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. While I prefer 2024’s Granblue Fantasy: Relink, I know a lot of people who love Rising. If you’re into 2D fighters, this is one of the best-looking ones on the market — especially if you’re a fan of JRPGs. The character animations, in particular, are fantastic, and the game has a pretty varied roster of fighters to choose from. Overall, PlayStation Plus for May 2025 was pretty lackluster. If you’re not a JRPG fiend like me, I understand your pain.

Tagged:
Share:

More
From VICE