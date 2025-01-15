The PlayStation Plus January 2025 Catalog Will Include Absolutely Insane Titles — Sony’s Coming for the Crown

Sony, why would you do this? So, there’s no reason the January 2025 PlayStation Plus catalog additions had to be as amazing as they are. The year just started! So, I’m proud to bring y’all January’s PlayStation Plus additions — no banter, no nonsense. The following games will be available to download starting on January 21!
january 2025 PlayStation plus additions
- God of War Ragnarök (PS4, PS5)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS4, PS5)
- Atlas Fallen: Reign Of Sand (PS5)
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS4, PS5)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (PS4)
- ANNO: Mutationem (PS4, PS5)
- Orcs Must Die 3 (PS4, PS5)
- Citizen Sleeper (PS4, PS5)
- Poker Club (PS4)
- Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings (PS4, PS5) — PlayStation Plus Platinum Only
- Medievil II (PS4, PS5) — PlayStation Plus Platinum Only
the recommendations, fresh off the presses
- Citizen Sleeper: (No, Ragnarok doesn’t need the boost — just go play it!) Citizen Sleeper still being named alongside the likes of Disco Elysium as one of the best-written games ever says it all, honestly. Overall, there’s never been a more perfect indictment of the pitfalls of capitalism and how impossible it is to cram everything you need to do in a set window of time. Plus, the sequel, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, comes out on January 31. So, just go to PlayStation Plus and download this ASAP, alright? Mandatory reading!
- ANNO: Mutationem: So, I heard about this game today because of PlayStation Plus! I played the demo on Steam the second I read the description for it, and I’m in love. Firstly, I love a good pixel art game. Also, things are being done between the 2D and 3D realms that must be seen to be believed. Action-adventure cyberpunk intrigue? You had me at ANNO!
- Sayonara Wild Hearts: It’s chaos. There are dance battles, sword fights, arcadey and colorful fights on motorcycles. Indeed, it’s all my base instincts collected into one brilliant gaming experience! It’s best, actually, if I leave it there and let you go in as blind as possible. Know that Sayonara Wild Hearts is a hell of a PlayStation Plus pickup!