The PlayStation Plus January 2025 Catalog Will Include Absolutely Insane Titles — Sony’s Coming for the Crown

Sony, why would you do this? So, there’s no reason the January 2025 PlayStation Plus catalog additions had to be as amazing as they are. The year just started! So, I’m proud to bring y’all January’s PlayStation Plus additions — no banter, no nonsense. The following games will be available to download starting on January 21!

january 2025 PlayStation plus additions

God of War Ragnarök (PS4, PS5)

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS4, PS5)

Atlas Fallen: Reign Of Sand (PS5)

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS4, PS5)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (PS4)

ANNO: Mutationem (PS4, PS5)

Orcs Must Die 3 (PS4, PS5)

Citizen Sleeper (PS4, PS5)

Poker Club (PS4)

Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings (PS4, PS5) — PlayStation Plus Platinum Only

Medievil II (PS4, PS5) — PlayStation Plus Platinum Only

Screenshot: Sony Interactive Entertainment

the recommendations, fresh off the presses