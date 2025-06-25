PlayStation Plus in July 2025 Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary With ‘Diablo IV’ and More

Sony is celebrating the 15th anniversary of PlayStation Plus by giving away some big games in July 2025. From Diablo IV to The King of Fighters XV, subscribers have quite a variety of titles to choose from. Here are the best PS Plus games in Wave 1 of July.

PlayStation Plus July Games

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

Game Platforms Date Arriving Diablo IV PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium, Standard) July 1 The King of Fighters XV PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium, Standard) July 1 Jusant PS5 (Extra, Premium, Standard) July 1

While the PlayStation Plus July 2025 library might look small, Sony will be adding more titles as the month goes on. The Japanese publisher announced the first round of games early to celebrate the 15th anniversary of PS Plus. Sony is also giving members a handful of bonus perks for the celebration, which we’ll break down below.

PS Plus 15th Anniversary Perks

PS Plus Premium members can jump into a Game Trial of WWE 2K25 .

. PS Plus Premium members can play a Game Trial of Monster Hunter Wilds .

. PlayStation Store Exclusive Offer Weekend (June 27-29): PlayStation Plus members get a discount on Sniper Elite: Resistance, Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII and Star Wars Outlaws.

PlayStation Plus members get a discount on Sniper Elite: Resistance, Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII and Star Wars Outlaws. Valorant PS Plus Pack: PS Plus members can redeem a Valorant pack at no extra cost which includes: 2x Prelude to Chaos Gun Buddy, 1x Kohaku & Matsuba Player Card, 1x Imperium Spray, 1x Chronovoid Spray, 10x Radianite Points.

PS Plus members can redeem a Valorant pack at no extra cost which includes: 2x Prelude to Chaos Gun Buddy, 1x Kohaku & Matsuba Player Card, 1x Imperium Spray, 1x Chronovoid Spray, 10x Radianite Points. Online Multiplayer Weekend: Online Multiplayer weekend (June 28 at 12:01am to June 29 at 11:59pm local time) where all players can join online multiplayer matches with no PlayStation Plus membership required.

Best Playstation Plus Games

Screenshot: PlayStation

As mentioned above, Sony has only announced three games for PlayStation Plus July 2025 so far. However, we still have a few recommendations for titles you should check out during the PS Plus 15th anniversary celebration.

‘Diablo IV’

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

Although Diablo IV has had a lot of ups and downs, it’s still one of the best dungeon crawl RPGs available. For players who haven’t jumped into the 2023 game, this is the perfect time to do so! The game has had many mechanical overhauls and is now packed full of content. And as someone who put 200+ hours into D4 when it originally launched, I can confirm the game is addictively fun. Just make sure to stay away from those expensive skin packs!

‘Jusant’

Screenshot: Don’t Nod

While not the biggest heavy hitter, Jusant is a really underrated game. The gorgeous puzzle-platformer mixes a beautiful narrative with exploration. In the story, you are tasked with climbing up a large tower that ascends into the clouds. However, the puzzle title is broken up into a variety of diverse biomes.

If that doesn’t sell you, it’s made by the same studio that made Life is Strange. Okay, maybe I’m a little biased, as I adore Don’t Nod. Finally, I highly recommend players check out the Monster Hunter Wilds game trial. I know MHW has recently gotten negative reviews on Steam, but it’s an incredible action RPG on PlayStation 5.