PlayStation Plus July Drop Brings The Perfect Game To Play Before This Fall

The July 2026 PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup has been confirmed and the new list includes a big-budget military first-person shooter, a co-op adventure, and a retro-inspired 2D throwback.

All July 2025 PlayStation Plus Monthly Games

A new month has arrived and it is once again time to take a look at what games PlayStation Plus subscribers will gain access to in the coming weeks. The next PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup drop arrives on July 7 and includes three exciting titles from varying genres.

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Here is the full list of July 2026 PlayStation Plus Monthly Games:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen Bundle | PS5, PS4

For the King II | PS5, PS4

CrossCode | PS5, PS4

The headliner of the July PlayStation Plus lineup is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen Bundle | PS5, PS4. With the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IV arriving on October 23, that gives PlayStation owners most of four months to revisit Modern Warfare III and prepare for the next chapter in the Call of Duty franchise.

“Call of Duty returns with an all-new campaign, modernized versions of classic Multiplayer maps and an open-world PvE Zombies experience. The campaign, a direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, sees Captain Price and Task Force 141 face off against ultranationalist war criminal Vladimir Makarov as he extends his grasp across the world. In Multiplayer, the 16 maps that launched with Modern Warfare 2 in 2009 return with upgraded graphics, new modes and innovative gameplay features. In Modern Warfare Zombies, team up with other squads for the first time ever as you work together to survive in the largest Zombies map yet.”

For the King 2 is a 2023 tactical role-playing game. The game didn’t make a huge splash at launch, but it does currently has mostly positive reviews on Steam.

“Gather your party in four player co-op or adventure alone through Fahrul as you risk everything to fight the tyrannical queen and bring an end to her oppressive reign. From the creators of For The King, the much-loved RPG that blends roguelite and tabletop gameplay comes a new chapter in Fahrul’s history, designed on an updated engine bringing innovation and gameplay refinement for returning heroes and new adventurers alike.”

Lastly, CrossCode is a bit of an older game to join the library. This title originally released in 2018 to very positive critical reception. The game has an 82% on Metacritic and Very Positive reviews on Steam.

“This retro-inspired 2D action RPG might outright surprise you. CrossCode combines 16-bit style graphics with butter-smooth physics, a fast-paced combat system, and engaging puzzle mechanics, served with a gripping sci-fi story. CrossCode is all about how it plays! Take the best out of two popular genres, find a good balance between them and make a great game. That’s what CrossCode does. You get the puzzles of old school Action Adventure dungeons and are rewarded with the great variety of equipment you know and love from RPGs.”

That should be just about everything subscribers need to know about this month’s lineup. The games will be available to claim from July 7 through August 3.

Be sure to check back in the coming weeks for more news and updates and any other last minute additions to the July PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup.