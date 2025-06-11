PlayStation Plus June 2025 Wave 2 Is Saved By Remedy Entertainment’s New Multiplayer ‘Control’ Spinoff

For the second half of PlayStation Plus in June 2025, we are getting to dive back into the world of Control with FBC: Firebreak. Remedy Entertainment’s multiplayer title is the clear standout of this month’s library refresh. Here are all the games being added in June’s PS Plus Wave 2.

PlayStation Plus Games in June 2025

Game Platforms Date Arriving FBC: Firebreak PS5 (Extra, Premium) June 17 Battlefield 2042 PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium) June 17 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 PS5 (Extra, Premium) June 17 theHunter: Call of the Wild PS4 (Extra, Premium) June 17 We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium) June 17 Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium) June 17 Train Sim World 5 PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium) June 17 Endless Dungeon PS4, PS5 (Extra, Premium) June 17 Deus Ex: The Conspiracy PS4, PS5 (Premium) June 17

Our Playstation Plus Game Recommendations

Overall, Wave 2 of PS Plus June 2025 is kind of saved from an underwhelming showing with the launch of FBC: Firebreak. The new Remedy Entertainment title has the potential to be one of the best multiplayer games of the year. Bizarrely, the library refresh also has a few gems for JRPG fans. Hey, I’m not complaining! Below are the best games you should consider checking out on PlayStation Plus starting on June 17.

‘FBC: Firebreak’

Are you surprised by this recommendation? As I’ve said in past Xbox Game Pass updates, I’m a massive fan of Remedy Entertainment. FBC: Firebreak is not only a spinoff of the studio’s incredible 2019 thriller Control, but it’s also a co-op multiplayer title. Did I mention it’s basically Left 4 Dead gameplay mixed with Alan Wake storytelling? Yeah, this game looks really promising and is a big get for PlayStation Plus users.

If there is one thing Remedy Entertainment does incredibly well, it is worldbuilding. I’m curious to see how they incorporate their incredible narratives with a multiplayer experience. From the trailer, FBC: Firebreak looks like it’s going to be chaotic fun. The best part is that the three-player squad co-op gameplay is optional. So, you can totally jump into this if you want to play solo. It’s also not a direct sequel to Control, so you can play it without being lost in the plot.

‘Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes’

When Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes launched back in 2024, the game received a bit of backlash from players due to performance issues on Nintendo Switch. However, the RPG is actually a really good game, especially on PlayStation 5. Eiyuden Chronicle lives up to its name, as you can literally recruit over 100 different heroes to your party. Yeah, it makes Octopath Traveler seem like child’s play in comparison. For those not in the know, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is also a spiritual successor to the classic RPG series Suikoden.

Suikoden creator, Junichi Murakami, is even a producer on the game. So, it totally scratches that classic JRPG itch. While I couldn’t fully recommend it at launch on some platforms, now is the perfect time to jump into Hundred Heroes. I mean, with it being on PlayStation Plus, why not give it a chance? Finally, I wanted to give a shout-out to We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie. I don’t have to say much about this one, as it pretty much speaks for itself. If you like weird games about rolling people and objects over to become a giant ball, this one is for you!