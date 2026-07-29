PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for August 2026 Revealed

From parkouring through a dead city full of zombies to creeping through dark hallways in space to roaming hills and valleys with friends, PS Plus has a lot of fun and unique experiences for subscribers to delve into next month.

PS Plus offers 3 games and a Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Cosmetic Pack

screenshot: Techland

Each month, subscribers of PlayStation’s popular PS Plus service get a handful of games they can download and enjoy at no additional cost. Most of the time the offerings end up consisting of one huge AAA game paired with two smaller ones. Last month, 2023’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was the main meal, with For the King 2 and CrossCode serving as side dishes for subscribers.

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Subscribers have just one month to claim these monthly games, and they’ll be able to play them as long as their PS Plus subscriptions remain active. One of the best parts of the deal is that subscribers of any tier are able to make use of the deal, no matter if they’re an Essential, Extra, or Premium subscriber.

all August 2026 Ps plus monthly games

screenshot: rose-engine

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition

Signalis

Big Walk

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls PlayStation Plus Pack

On the PS Blog, PlayStation unveiled the full list of games it’s letting subscribers download at no additional cost in August. The list consists of three games and one special cosmetic pack for an imminent Marvel fighting game. The headliner is Techland’s 2022 sequel Dying Light 2 Stay Human, but not the base version. Instead, it’s the Reloaded Edition, which includes the Bloody Ties story DLC.

Another 2022 game that’s part of August’s PS Plus lineup is Signalis. The underrated gem of a game is an isometric Resident Evil-like sci-fi survival horror game with an unbelievable art style and even better art direction. It’s creepy, stylish, feels great to play, and was one of 2022’s very best indie games despite it largely flying under the radar.

screenshot: house house

PS Plus subscribers who pick up Big Walk will be able to strike out on a colorful co-op adventure with their friends and get up to a whole bunch of shenanigans. It’s made by House House, the small studio behind 2019’s breakout hit Untitled Goose Game, and is sure to be a blast for gamers who like goofing off with friends. The game is launching on August 4 at $20, but PS Plus subscribers won’t be having to shell out to give it a try.

Finally, with , PS Plus subscribers can grab the game’s PlayStation Plus Pack that gives claimers access to Doctor Doom, Ghost Rider, Storm, Cap, and Spidey avatars for their PlayStation profiles. For those who are planning to play Fighting Souls, the pack also contains a myriad of unique in-game result screen character poses for several of the game’s characters that players can use to rub salt in the wounds of defeated opponents.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition, Signalis, and Big Walk will all become available to claim on August 4, with the offer ending on August 31. The Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls pack, on the other hand, will land on August 6, the same day the game arrives, and will remain available for an entire year, until August 6, 2027.