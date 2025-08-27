PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for September 2025 Revealed

We seem to be settling into a pretty solid run of PlayStation Plus offerings, and September is no exception, featuring the sequel to a classic and two indie offerings.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games September 2025

The following three games will be available to claim on September 2, 2025:

Psychonauts 2 (PS4)

Stardew Valley (PS4)

Viewfinder (PS4, PS5)

You still have a few more days to download August’s offerings: Lies of P, Day Z, and My Hero One’s Justice 2. Add them to your library before September 1 to avoid missing out.

Psychonauts 2

Play video

First up is Psychonauts 2, the sequel to the classic 2005 platformer. It’s just as well written and acted as the original, and a great game in its own right.

“Razputin ‘Raz’ Aquato, trained acrobat and powerful young psychic, has realized his lifelong dream of joining the international psychic espionage organization known as the Psychonauts! But these psychic super spies are in trouble.

Their leader hasn’t been the same since he was rescued from a kidnapping, and what’s worse, there’s a mole hiding in headquarters. Combining quirky missions and mysterious conspiracies, Psychonauts 2 is a platform-adventure game with cinematic style and tons of customizable psychic powers.”

Stardew Valley

Play video

Another classic, and one you could argue kick-started the modern cozy game push. I can’t think of many games that hit the way Stardew Valley did for everyone. I knew people who never touched a game like this who found themselves absolutely enthralled by it.

“You’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home? It won’t be easy. Ever since Joja Corporation came to town, the old ways of life have all but disappeared. The community center, once the town’s most vibrant hub of activity, now lies in shambles. But the valley seems full of opportunity. With a little dedication, you might just be the one to restore Stardew Valley to greatness!”

Viewfinder

Play video

Here’s one I knew next to nothing about, but looking at the trailer, it’s exactly my type of game. Viewfinder is a first-person puzzle adventure where you use a camera to solve the puzzles and navigate areas. I can guarantee this will be the very first game I play come September 2nd when they’re all available on PlayStation Plus.

“Use an instant camera to challenge perception, redefine reality and reshape the world. View the world through a new lens in this charming and unique first-person puzzle adventure. Reshape a wealth of stunning environments through your instant camera’s viewfinder in order to solve a variety of mind-bending puzzles. Bring photos, paintings, sketches and postcards to life as you reshape reality and slowly uncover the surprising mysteries that lie behind this colourful world.”