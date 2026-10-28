PlayStation Plus November Monthly Games Drop Is One of the Best of the Year

PlayStation Plus subscribers have three solid games arriving to their collection when the November Monthly Games drop arrives in a few days.

All PlayStation Plus November Monthly Games

The quality of the PlayStation Plus monthly games can definitely vary from offering to offering, but November 2026 seems to be ready to deliver the goods for subscribers.

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Dead Island 2 may be a few years old, but it’s still a very popular title with gamers and is well worth playing for subscribers who haven’t checked it out yet.

Additionally, Monster Train 2 is a must-play for fans of the indie deckbuilding roguelite genre. The game is incredibly addictive and offers hours of entertainment.

Here is the full list of titles that will arrive on November 3:

Dead Island 2 | PS5, PS4 Welcome to HELL-A. The City of Angels has been transformed into a hellish sprawl, its populace now mutated into disgusting zombies with an insatiable appetite for humans. In this extensive, visceral RPG experience you’ll journey to iconic LA locations, taking on quests, meeting eccentric survivors and enjoying a joyously pulpy narrative along the way. The game’s brutal melee combat gives you access to an expansive array of inventive zombie-slaying weaponry that lets you slice, smash and tear through the hordes before they get the chance to do the same to you. Explore the game’s expansive world alone, or practice strength in numbers in online three-player co-op to increase your chances of survival.

Tomb Raider IV – VI Remastered | PS5, PS4 Play the next series of Tomb Raider adventures in this remastered collection of the Darkness Trilogy, which includes Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness. Play with the original polygonal models or swap to the remastered graphics at any time.

Monster Train 2 | PS5 This single player deckbuilding roguelite sees you command clans formed of a makeshift alliance between former angels and demons, as they work together to oust powerful beings known as Titans, who have seized control of Heaven. Now, you must command these clans aboard newly forged trains, and embark on your journey through Hell, Heaven, and the Abyss, to defeat the Titans before they destroy this world. Choose from a selection of five brand new clans, each with its own unique strengths and gameplay to forge strategies fitting your personal playstyle. With three vertical levels to defend against dangerous new enemies, you’ll need to recruit powerful new units, upgrade cards, and experiment to survive.



Subscribers should also keep in mind that they still have until Monday November 2 to add the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for October to their library. That list includes F1 25, Hunt: Showdown 1896, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more PlayStation news and updates.

The November PlayStation Plus monthly games will all be available on November 3, 2026.