PlayStation Plus October Catalog Update Brings Back the Horizon Series and Includes a 2025 Action-Adventure Game

PlayStation Plus is getting a big game catalog shake up on October 20 that will feature new additions and one very exciting re-release for subscribers to return to.

PlayStation Plus Adds Mafia: The Old Country and Horizon Forbidden West

Each month PlayStation Plus updates its game catalog for subscribers with new additions and October is no exception. This month features a fairly exciting lineup that includes 2025’s Mafia: The Old Country and the return of Horizon Forbidden West.

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Those two blockbuster titles are just the tip of the iceberg though. PlayStation Plus Premium also welcomes Dino Crisis 2 and RollerCoaster Tycoon 3. The full lineup will be available to play from October 20, unless otherwise noted.

Here is a full breakdown of all the additions:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Mafia: The Old Country | PS5 – Uncover the origins of organized crime in this gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive as Enzo Favara and prove your worth to the Family in this immersive third-person action-adventure set during a dangerous, unforgiving era. This thrilling narrative is brought to life by stunning visuals, cinematic storytelling and the authentic realism that the critically acclaimed Mafia series is known for. Enzo’s story unfolds in a time when skill with a stiletto blade was a deadly asset, a lupara sawed-off shotgun was a go-to firearm, murderous vendettas raged for decades, and mafiosi patrolled their protection rackets on foot, horseback or behind the wheel of turn-of-the-century motorcars.

Horizon Forbidden West | PS5, PS4 – Join Aloy as she braves the Forbidden West – a majestic but dangerous frontier that conceals mysterious new threats. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon. Reunite with old friends, forge alliances with warring new factions and unravel the legacy of the ancient past – all the while trying to stay one step ahead of a seemingly undefeatable new enemy.

Mycopunk | PS5 – Cut through fungal aliens in this hyper-customizable, mission based looter shooter. Hundreds of hand-crafted upgrades, 4-player co-op, and a little roach man. What’s not to love? A ragtag squad of robot rejects are hired by the SAXON corporation and given one last shot at profitable glory (and avoiding the scrap heap). They are the New Atlas Hazard Crew, a ramshackle squad of exterminators sent to uncover the mysteries behind a planet-wide fungal catastrophy. Embark on a series of dangerous planet-side missions to drive back the mycological menace. Could this be a simple natural disaster like they claim? And did SAXON really misfile your taxes? Or was that your own fault? Mycopunk will be releasing into PlayStation Game Catalog day one on October 20 worldwide.

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 | PS5, PS4 – After a run in with Huggy Wuggy and freeing Poppy, you must descend deeper into the Playtime Co. toy factory. Challenging puzzles and horrific toys await. Grapple, swing, and power your way to safety. Try to escape- and don’t let Mommy find you. Continue to explore the depths of Playtime Co. in search of answers. Your journey to discover what has happened within the factory is just beginning… Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 will be available October 27 in the US, the UK and Japan.

The Midnight Walk | PS5 – Embark upon The Midnight Walk in this reverent dark fantasy adventure built in clay, from the minds behind Lost in Random, Fe and Ghost Giant. Become The Burnt One, befriend a lost lantern creature named Potboy, and use his flame to light your way through a conflicting world of wonder and horror. Survive and outsmart the many monsters eager to devour your little friend’s flame as you experience five tales of fire and darkness, featuring an incredible cast of odd characters. Marvel at every disturbing detail in a landscape painstakingly handcrafted with real life clay and animated in a stop motion style. Fully playable both on PS5 and in VR – with PS VR2. The Midnight Walk will be available today, October 14 in the US, the UK and October 15 in Japan.

Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition | PS5, PS4 – For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom. Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a diverse cast of characters, intuitive and rewarding combat system, and a captivating story set in a lush world worth fighting for, Tales of Arise delivers a first-class JRPG experience. Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition will be available October 27 in the US, the UK and Japan.

Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game | PS5 – Experience the thrill of racing on newly designed tracks that replicate real-world events and compete against the latest roster of professional riders: forge your path in a revamped career featuring intense competitions, rivalries, and strategic choices. Thanks to Unreal Engine 5, enjoy a renewed gameplay experience with realistic physics and dynamic track evolution, making every lap unique and challenging. Master the flow with open tutorials, a comprehensive wiki, and Neural Technology riding aids. Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game will be available October 27 in the US, the UK and Japan.



PlayStation Plus Premium

Dino Crisis 2 | PS5, PS4 – One year has passed since the events of “Operation: Rescue Dr. Kirk”. Government-led research and development continues for Dr. Kirk’s project Third Energy ー known for its potential to produce clean energy sources and its capability for mass destruction. One day, a temporal catastrophe strikes, causing the research hub of Edward City to disappear. Suit up as returning protagonist Regina, as well as series newcomer Dylan. With an expanded arsenal of weapons at your disposal, fight to survive encounters with even larger hordes of enemies and more than 10 unique dinosaur species. With a shift from facility-centered stages of the previous game to the jungles, caves, lakes, and natural wonders of the Cretaceous period, do you have what it takes to escape this prehistoric nightmare alive?

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition | PS5, PS4 – Your Park. Your Way. Whatever you want to create, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 gives you the tools and freedom to build the amusement park of your dreams. Manage like a tycoon and make your way to the top Control park finances, shops, services and staff to succeed in dozens of scenarios. Become a true tycoon and embark on your promising new career, or create your ideal park without money woes in sandbox mode. Satisfy your guests’ needs and keep your park running smoothly to succeed.

That should be everything subscribers need to know heading into the rest of this month. Horror fans can also check out the other PlayStation Plus perks this month for some spooky Game Trials, HorrorFest Packs, and other exclusive content.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more PlayStation Plus updates as the next rotation approaches.