PlayStation Plus Premium Just Added More Classic PS1 and PS2 Games

I just recently started paying for the full PlayStation Plus experience to see what I could get myself into. It hasn’t actually been a bad experience for me. I thought I would fall off of it, but I do find myself revisiting several older games.

It’s almost like letting us play older games isn’t really a bad thing. Funny how that works. Anyway, at the State of Play, Sony announced a few new games to be added to the list.

Videos by VICE

Play video

First things first, the October PlayStation Plus games are looking great. Alan Wake II is the obvious centerpiece here. I haven’t had a chance to play it yet, and this is an excellent opportunity for me to get started.

If anything, maybe I’ll understand the whole dance number at The Game Awards a while back. I thought it was great. But it’s probably one of those “if you know, you know” things.

We also get Goat Simulator 3, which I’ve been pretty keen to play. But again, no time. Now that it’s free, it’s a bit easier to find the time. Rounding out the Essential group is an indie game, Cocoon, which I had heard of but never got around to playing. So, for me, October is an incredible month.

Play video

And on the classics side, we’re getting Tekken 3 (the best of the older games), Tomb Raider: Anniversary, which is a remake of the original game, and Soul Calibur 3, which is not the best of the series (that belongs to 2), but it’s still great.

All in all, Sony has done a pretty good job with these particular picks. The PS1 and PS2 Classics are still listed as coming soon, but hopefully that means within the next few weeks. Because I would really like to give Tomb Raider: Anniversary another run.