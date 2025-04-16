PlayStation Plus Prices Increased in Canada and Players Are Not Happy About It

Canadian PlayStation owners are outraged after Sony unexpectedly increased the prices of its PS Plus service by an astronomical amount. The surprise price change has some worried that PlayStation Plus in the U.S. could also see a steep increase.

PlayStation Plus Pricing Skyrockets in Canada

Consumers in Canada were caught off guard when Sony sent out emails on April 16, notifying them of a price increase for PS Plus. In the notice, the Japanese publisher claimed the pricing change would “enable them to continue bringing high-quality games and benefits” to the online service.

According to the email, Sony is charging Canadians an extra $30 CAD per year. And yes, unfortunately, this price increase applies to all three PlayStation Plus tiers across the board. Whether you’re on the Essential or Premium plan, you’ll be paying more the next time your subscription renews.

Below is a list of the new price changes for PlayStation Plus in Canada:

Essential $109.99 CAD

$109.99 CAD Extra $189.99 CAD

$189.99 CAD Premium $224.99 CAD

PlayStation Plus Owners Are Furious

As soon as the news broke, many PlayStation Plus subscribers took to social media to complain about the price increase. Some argued that Sony is being “greedy,” while others theorized that this was the “result of US tariffs.” At the time of writing, it’s unclear if this is tariff-related, as Sony has not confirmed anything. Instead, the only explanation they’ve given is that the price increase is needed to “ensure the quality of the service.”

Regardless of the actual reason behind it, some PlayStation Plus subscribers are threatening to cancel the service — and honestly, I can’t blame them. I mean, $224.99 CAD for 12 months is a lot of money. Hell, even $109.99 CAD is a lot to ask for, given what’s actually included in the Essential tier. Interestingly, I’ve seen a lot of Sony fans claim they’re “switching to PC” over the rising costs. Which, to be fair, isn’t such a bad idea — given Steam sales and the fact that many PlayStation titles are now coming to PC anyway.

Could PS Plus increase in the U.S. Next?

Following the price increase in Canada, many American PlayStation owners have been left wondering whether their subscription prices could be next. It’s certainly a possibility, given everything going on with the economy right now. And again, while we don’t know whether tariffs are the reason behind the PS Plus change, it wouldn’t be the first time Canada has been impacted by them.

At the beginning of April, Canada saw its Nintendo 2 Switch pre-orders delayed as a result of American tariffs. And while Nintendo has yet to provide an update on the situation, there is speculation that Canada could also see an increase in the new console’s price. Nothing seems to be off the table at this point.

However, for many PlayStation owners, this increase might be the final straw, as the subscription is quickly entering unaffordable territory. Although Sony hasn’t announced a price hike in the U.S., many Americans are already feeling the creeping dread of a potential increase in subscription fees in the near future.