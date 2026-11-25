December is right around the corner and PlayStation players can now get an early look at the list of monthly games that will be available to add to their library with an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

All December 2026 PlayStation Plus Monthly Games

November is coming to a close and PlayStation Plus subscribers no longer need to speculate about which games will be coming to their libraries in December.

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A new blog post from the Sony Interactive Entertainment team confirmed the three spotlight games that will headline the December monthly games lineup. All PlayStation Plus members will be able to claim these three titles and add them to their libraries from Tuesday, December 1 to Monday January 4.

Here is the full list of PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 – Cross-Gen Edition | PS5, PS4 Alert the neighborhood watch and grab your skate buddies because the shred’s not dead: the legendary franchise returns with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. Everything you loved is back, revamped with more skaters, new parks, gnarlier tricks, eardrum-shattering music and much more. Drop-in to new parks or tear it up across timeless locations from both Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4, authentically remade in jaw-dropping 4K** resolution with streamlined goals and the epic 2-minute format. Define your own experience in the expanded Create-A-Skater and Create-A-Park modes, including the ability to create custom goals to share with friends for the first time.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 | PS5, PS4 Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is the ultimate Dragon Ball gaming experience, packed with thrilling action, epic battles, and endless customization options. Create your own character, explore Conton City and team up with iconic characters from the series as a teacher to train and be ready to battle against formidable enemies to rescue the flow of History. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 also features online multiplayer modes, where you can battle against other players from around the world in epic showdowns or participate in Raid Battles to face gigantic foes with other players.

Amnesia: The Bunker | PS4 Amnesia: The Bunker is a first-person horror game from the makers of Soma and Amnesia. Left all alone in a desolate WW1 bunker with only one bullet remaining in the barrel, it’s up to you to face the oppressing terrors in the dark. Immerse yourself in the multiple ways of tackling survival. In the shoes of the French soldier Henri Clément, you are armed with a revolver gun, a noisy dynamo flashlight, and other scarce supplies to scavenge and craft along the way. With randomization and unpredictable behavior, no play-through is the same. Hunted by an ever-present threat reacting to your every move and sound, you must adapt your play-style to face hell. Every decision will change the outcome of how the game responds. Actions bear consequences.



Subscribers should also keep in mind that the clock is ticking down to claim the November monthly games, as well. PlayStation Plus members have until Monday November 30 to add the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for November – Dead Island 2, Tomb Raider IV – VI Remastered, Monster Train 2 – to their library.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more PlayStation Plus news and updates.