PlayStation Portal Leak Reveals Game-Changing Feature That Could Eliminate the Need for a PS5

A new leak claims that PlayStation Portal may be getting a feature that players have desperately wanted for years. The latest PS Portal option would allow players to access all of their owned games without needing a PS5 console.

PlayStation Portal Cloud Streaming Leak Changes Everything

Screenshot: PlayStation

When the PlayStation Portal first launched in 2023, the handheld was essentially just a glorified remote play device for the PS5. This changed when Sony released the cloud streaming update in 2024, which allowed users to play games on the PS Portal without needing their PS5 console turned on. The only problem is that the feature only worked with PlayStation Plus cloud games. However, a new update might have just leaked that will fix that problem in a big way.

According to the latest rumor, the PlayStation Portal might soon let players stream any digital PS4 or PS5 game they own from the cloud. The leak was first discovered by eagle-eyed players on the PlayStationPortal subreddit. A user found a game listed on PSN that had text reading, “Buy this game, and then stream and play instantly on PS Portal or PS5 (only with PS Premium).” If true, this means any title you’ve ever purchased could now be playable on your PS Portal using Sony’s cloud servers—you wouldn’t even need to own a PS5 console.

Screenshot: Reddit

As long as you have Wi-Fi and a PS Plus Premium subscription, you could instantly load up your games and play them on the device. This is a pretty massive deal that completely transforms the PlayStation Portal into a “must-buy” handheld device. Although, before you get too excited, I caution everyone to take this with a major grain of salt. The PSN listing is, in fact, real, but it could also be poor wording by Sony. PlayStation has also taken the listing down and hasn’t been confirmed by them yet.

Could This Be a Glimpse Into the PS6 Handheld?

Screenshot: PlayStation

That said, the rumored PlayStation Portal streaming feature could also give us a glimpse into Sony’s future strategy with PlayStation 6. Multiple credible insiders have confirmed that the Japanese publisher will be releasing a PS6 handheld device at launch. While the portable console reportedly has incredible specs, it could also launch with the Portal’s rumored cloud streaming feature.

If that’s the case, the PS6 handheld would not only be able to play games natively but also have access to a player’s entire PS5 and PlayStation 6 library via cloud streaming. This is particularly compelling because, again, it would mean players wouldn’t have to actually buy a PS6 home console. Interestingly, Sony has recently been implementing a “Power Saver” mode on various first-party PS5 titles, which could also be related to the next-gen device.

Screenshot: PlayStation, ResetEra andshrew

The new Power Saver mode drastically reduces the memory needed to run these games. On the surface, Sony claims this is part of their Green Energy policy, but some insiders speculate this could also be used to allow major games to be playable on the PS6 handheld.

With this latest PS Portal cloud streaming feature being rumored, Sony could be setting up to make a big return to portable gaming in the next few years. As an ardent PS Vita defender, I couldn’t be happier about this.