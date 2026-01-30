PlayStation Portal OLED Leak Suggests New Model Coming Soon

A new PlayStation Portal OLED model has reportedly been leaked by a popular hardware insider. If true, the new PS Portal system is going to be launching this year with an improved screen and features.

PlayStation Portal OLED Is Releasing In 2026 According to Leak

Screenshot: PlayStation

When the PlayStation Portal originally launched in 2023, many considered it a glorified paperweight. At the time, it could only do remote play. However, when Sony introduced the cloud streaming feature in 2025, it quickly became one of the best handheld consoles on the market. According to a new leak, the portable has been so successful that Sony is planning on launching a new model soon.

Videos by VICE

This latest update comes from infamous hardware insider KeplerL2. In a series of posts on gaming forum NeoGAF, the leaker revealed a PlayStation Portal OLED model would be launching in 2026. “Yeah, Portal seems to be a success. They’re even doing another version this year.”

Screenshot: KeplerL2

When another user asked him what the model was, the insider simply responded by posting “OLED version.” The leak was revealed in a recent thread discussing the exploding PlayStation Portal sales, which has seen record numbers in 2025.

Is the PlayStation Portal OLED Leak Credible?

Screenshot: PlayStation

As for how credible this leak is, KeplerL2 is actually one of the most trusted insiders in the industry when it comes to hardware leaks. Unlike most rumors, hardware rumors are often based on leaked manufacturing documents.

Although KeplerL2 didn’t specify where he is sourcing this latest rumor, the tech expert has a long track-record of posting accurate console leaks. But of course, we should always take any rumor with a major grain of salt.

Sony’s Push Into Portable Gaming

Screenshot: PlayStation

If you would have told me five years ago that Sony PlayStation was going to get back into the portable console business, I would have laughed at you. As a day-one supporter of both the PSP and PS Vita, I had long come to terms with the fact that Sony’s dip into handheld gaming crashed and burned.

However, according to previous leaks from Moore’s Law Is Dead, the PlayStation 6 will actually launch with a PS6 Handheld console. Interestingly, KeplerL2 seems to corroborate these leaks. In a separate set of posts, the insider revealed some new details about the PS6 Handheld specs. And unlike the PlayStation Portal, this new portable device will have its own GPU and won’t be just a remote player.

PS6 Handheld Specs Leak Explained

PS6 Handheld Specs: GPU: RDNA5 CU: 16 RAM: LPDDR5X-9600



Play video

As for why the PS6 Handheld didn’t go for 20 CUs (compute units), KeplerL2 explained that the new portable console would be running at 15W. This is interesting because Moore’s Law Is Dead has previously speculated that Sony’s push of the new power-saver mode on PS5 games lately is to prepare them to run on the PS6 Handheld at a lower wattage.

All of this is to say that Sony PlayStation looks to be going all in on portable gaming for its future. This year, we are reportedly getting the PlayStation Portal OLED, and in 2027 or 2028, we should be getting the new PS6 Handheld. Regardless, portable gaming enthusiasts are going to be eating good in the next few years.