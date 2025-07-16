PlayStation Summer Sale Is Here and Features Discounts for ‘Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’, ‘Stellar Blade,’ and More

Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Summer Sale is now live. The limited-time event features over 400 titles at a discounted price. From Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to FF7 Rebirth, here are the best games you should pick up during the PS5 sales celebration.

Best PlayStation Summer Sale Games and Their Prices

The PlayStation Summer Sale will run from July 16 to August 13, 2025. As I mentioned above, this year’s annual event features a lot of games, so it would be impossible to list them all. However, for your convenience, we are going to compile a table of the best games worth picking up during this year’s Summer Sale.

Game Sale Price Old Price 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim $14.99 (-75%) $59.99 Alan Wake 2 $23.99 (-60%) $59.99 Baldur’s Gate 3 $55.99 (-20%) $69.99 CODE VEIN $8.99 (-85%) $59.99 Death Stranding Director’s Cut $24.99 (-50%) $49.99 Dragon’s Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition $39.99 (-50%) $79.99 Elden Ring $35.99 (-40%) $59.99 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Digital Deluxe Edition) $53.99 (-40%) $89.99 Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT $29.39 (-58%) $69.99 KINGDOM HEARTS All-In-One Package $39.99 (-60%) $99.99 Lies of P: Overture Bundle $59.49 (-35%) $89.99 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 $39.89 (-43%) $69.99 NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition $15.99 (-60%) $39.99 OCTOPATH TRAVELER II $23.99 (-60%) $59.99 Stellar Blade $49.69 (-29%) $69.99

If you know me by now, I’m a resident Remedy Entertainment fanboy. But I’ve already yelled from the rooftops about Alan Wake 2 enough. And of course, you know to play Baldur’s Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 — if you haven’t done so yet. So, instead of gushing about the usual suspects, I’m going to give you a few recent game suggestions from this list that I highly recommend.

‘Stellar Blade’

Okay, I know the game has garnered a bit of a gooner reputation. But I genuinely mean it when I say Stellar Blade is one of the best hack-and-slash RPGs I’ve played since NieR Automata. In fact, I would go a step further and basically call it a spiritual successor to the Square Enix franchise. Is it as good as Yoko Taro’s brilliantly weird series? Not quite. But it’s pretty damn close.

If you like stylish combat that is both rewarding and challenging, you will love Stellar Blade. My biggest gripe with the game is its story. It’s not bad by any means. But you could also tell that Shift Up was still getting their bearings with the new IP. However, the game’s worldbuilding and lore are absolutely incredible. And I would argue that’s more important than plot anyway. Especially when it has amazing gameplay. So, if you were waiting to not pay $69 for Stellar Blade at launch, now is the perfect time to dive in!

‘Lies of P: Overture’

As someone who recently beat Lies of P and its DLC Overture, I can’t recommend the game enough. I actually think it feels a lot closer to Bloodborne than Dark Souls. Regardless, it’s one of the best games in the genre. The recently released Overture expansion also added a whole host of new boss fights, and some of them are insanely challenging. And while I know some fans will be angry at me for saying this, the Lies of P Overture update added an easy mode to the game. So, even if you are wary of Soulsborne games, I recommend you check this one out.

That said, I wish PlayStation had put the DLC on sale by itself. Unfortunately, you can only get the discounted price if you buy Lies of P and Overture together. Which I find baffling. So, the PlayStation Summer Sale is perfect for newcomers, but kind of punishes returning players. Then again, I imagine many fans of the Neowiz RPG probably already bought the expansion. Still, if you haven’t played Lies of P before, the bundle is one of the best deals you can get during this year’s PS5 Summer Sale.