PlayStation Will Stop Making PS5 Physical Discs Following GTA 6 Going All Digital

PlayStation will no longer make physical discs for PS5 games and will go 100% digital in 2028. The surprising move follows in the footsteps of Rockstar Games, which recently announced that GTA 6 would be digital only at launch. However, Sony’s decision could have just effectively killed all physical games on PlayStation 5 and future consoles.

PlayStation Will Stop Making PS5 Physical Discs in 2028

Screenshot: PlayStation

When GTA 6 pre-orders recently went live, many players were upset when it was revealed that the physical edition was just a code in a box. However, it turns out this might just be a future trend the entire industry follows. In an official blog post published on July 1, PlayStation announced that PS5 games will no longer get physical disc editions of their games beginning in 2028.

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According to Sony, its decision to go all digital with PS5 games aligns with the direction the industry is currently heading in. “As consumer preferences and the broader entertainment industry continue to shift away from physical discs to digital, physical game disc production for all new games released on PlayStation consoles will be discontinued starting January 2028.”

Sony also confirmed that PS5 games will now only be available digitally on the PlayStation Store or through retailers that sell codes. “Following this date, new games will be available on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only. This transition has no impact on games that already released, or will be releasing, prior to January 2028 in disc format.”

Sony’s Decision Ends All Physical Media On PS5 and Future Consoles

As if the news wasn’t troubling enough, several insiders have pointed out that Sony’ decision has bigger implications for the platform. If you were hoping that this only applied to PlayStation studios games, that isn’t so if reports are to believed. For example, according to Genki JPN, all physical games released on PlayStation consoles are manufactured by Sony. This also includes third-party releases.

“In case some people didn’t know. All physical PlayStation games are manufactured by Sony. You have to go through Sony to get your game printed on a disc. Once PlayStation decides it’s not making discs anymore, it’s all over for physical media on their platform.” If this is accurate, it appears that all Physical Games on PS5 or PlayStation consoles are indeed dead.

Players React to PlayStation Ending Physical PS5 Discs

Screenshot: PlayStation

Of course as you can imagine, the news didn’t go over very well with many players. Physical game collectors in particular, called PlayStation’s decision to stop physical disc’s “catastrophic” and “apocalyptic”. Some fans even threatened to boycott the PS6 when it eventually launches over Sony’s decision.

“I’ve bought every new generation of PlayStation that’s released. Looks like the PS6 is where it sadly ends for me” one user commented on the official blog post, for example. Another frustrated player exclaimed “Horrible decision but what can you expect from this company at this point.” One PlayStation fan even threated to move their future purchases to Steam. “If that’s the case I will buy all my games on Steam from now on.”

On a personal note, I can’t help but also wonder how this is going to impact the second-hand trade-in market for retailers such as GameStop. Because if a company as big as PlayStation are going all digital, surely other major publishers will follow suit. This certainly could be the end of second-hand games as we know it. And that’s extremely depressing.