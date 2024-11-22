PlayStation’s Black Friday Sales Already Broke My Bank Account

PlayStation has its ongoing Black Friday sales popping off, and I’m so angry. Because they got me. They got me good, I can’t even lie about it. After procrastinating on some of the games I wanted the most this year, I finally caved. No, I won’t tell you how much money I spent. You’ll judge me harshly!
So, ResetEra user, Captain of Outer Space, wonderfully compiled a good chunk of the most prominent Black Friday deals you can take advantage of through the PlayStation Store! (And I’ll even throw in a few I happened to — unfortunately — see myself!)
playstation’s black Friday sales highlights
- The Arkane Collection is $37.49 (75% off)
- Astro Bot is $49.79 (17% off)
- Battlefield 1 is $1.99 (90% off)
- Battlefield 2042 is $5.99 PS4 (90% off), $6.99 PS5/PS4 (90% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered is $2.24 (85% off)
- EA Sports PGA Tour is $6.99 (90% off)
- Fae Farm is $20.99 (30% off), $19.49 (35% PS+)
- Fear the Spotlight is $15.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy XVI Complete Edition is $52.49 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is $41.99 (40% off)
- Full Throttle Remastered is $2.99 (80% off)
- Go Mecha Ball is $11.99 (40% off)
- God of War: Ragnarok is $19.79 PS4 (67% off), $29.39 PS5/PS4 (58% off)
- Gotham Knights is $10.49 (85% off)
- Helldivers 2 is $31.99 (20% off)
- Huntdown is $2.24 (85% off)
- The Jackbox Survey Scramble is $7.99 (20% off)
- Killing Time: Resurrected is $19.99 (20% off)
- LEGO City Undercover is $4.49 (85% off)
le main sales (part 2)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns is $8.99 (85% off)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is $39.89 (43% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio is $52.49 (25% off)
- MLB The Show 24 is $9.99 PS4 (75% off), $19.99 PS5/PS4 (60% off)
- NBA 2K25 is $31.49 (55% off)
- Need for Speed Unbound Ultimate Collection is $16.99 (80% off)
- NHL 25 is $34.99 (50% off)
- Nuclear Blaze is $2.99 (70% off)
- OlliOlliWorld is $4.99 (75% off)
- Palworld is $22.49 (25% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 is $8.99 (85% off)
- Rainbow Moon is $2.24 (85% off)
- Rise of the Ronin is $39.89 (43% off)
- Scarlet Nexus is $8.99 (85% off)
- Shadow Warrior 2 is $2.99 (90% off)
- Silent Hill 2 is $55.99 (20% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations is $37.49 (25% off)
- Star Wars Outlaws is $52.49 (25% off)
- Steelrising is $7.49 (85% off)
- Stellar Blade is $49.69 (29% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 is $4.99 (90% off)
- Super Time Force Ultra is $2.24 (85% off)
- This Way Madness Lies is $2.99 (70% off), $1.99 (80% PS+)
- Visions of Mana is $44.99 (25% off)
- XIII is $1.99 (90% off)
- Weird West DE is $5.99 (85% off)
PlayStation PSVR2 black friday Highlights
- A Fisherman’s Tale 2 is $9.99 (50% off)
- Altair Breaker is $14.99 (50% off)
- Arizona Sunshine Remake is $23.99 (20% off) – $9.99 upgrade for owners of the PSVR version
- Before Your Eyes is $8.24 (45% off)
- Green Hell VR is $14.99 (50% off)
- Hubris is $13.49 (55% off), $11.99 (60% PS+)
- Metal: Hellsinger VR is $20.99 (30% off), $19.49 (35% PS+)
- Red Matter 2 is $16.49 (45% off), $15.59 (48% PS+)
- Soul Covenant is $24.99 (50% off)