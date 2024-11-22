PlayStation’s Black Friday Sales Already Broke My Bank Account

PlayStation has its ongoing Black Friday sales popping off, and I’m so angry. Because they got me. They got me good, I can’t even lie about it. After procrastinating on some of the games I wanted the most this year, I finally caved. No, I won’t tell you how much money I spent. You’ll judge me harshly!

So, ResetEra user, Captain of Outer Space, wonderfully compiled a good chunk of the most prominent Black Friday deals you can take advantage of through the PlayStation Store! (And I’ll even throw in a few I happened to — unfortunately — see myself!)

playstation’s black Friday sales highlights

The Arkane Collection is $37.49 (75% off)

Astro Bot is $49.79 (17% off)

Battlefield 1 is $1.99 (90% off)

Battlefield 2042 is $5.99 PS4 (90% off), $6.99 PS5/PS4 (90% off)

Castle Crashers Remastered is $2.24 (85% off)

EA Sports PGA Tour is $6.99 (90% off)

Fae Farm is $20.99 (30% off), $19.49 (35% PS+)

Fear the Spotlight is $15.99 (20% off)

Final Fantasy XVI Complete Edition is $52.49 (25% off)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is $41.99 (40% off)

Full Throttle Remastered is $2.99 (80% off)

Go Mecha Ball is $11.99 (40% off)

God of War: Ragnarok is $19.79 PS4 (67% off), $29.39 PS5/PS4 (58% off)

Gotham Knights is $10.49 (85% off)

Helldivers 2 is $31.99 (20% off)

Huntdown is $2.24 (85% off)

The Jackbox Survey Scramble is $7.99 (20% off)

Killing Time: Resurrected is $19.99 (20% off)

LEGO City Undercover is $4.49 (85% off)

Screenshot: Sega

le main sales (part 2)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is $8.99 (85% off)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is $39.89 (43% off)

Metaphor: ReFantazio is $52.49 (25% off)

MLB The Show 24 is $9.99 PS4 (75% off), $19.99 PS5/PS4 (60% off)

NBA 2K25 is $31.49 (55% off)

Need for Speed Unbound Ultimate Collection is $16.99 (80% off)

NHL 25 is $34.99 (50% off)

Nuclear Blaze is $2.99 (70% off)

OlliOlliWorld is $4.99 (75% off)

Palworld is $22.49 (25% off)

PGA Tour 2K23 is $8.99 (85% off)

Rainbow Moon is $2.24 (85% off)

Rise of the Ronin is $39.89 (43% off)

Scarlet Nexus is $8.99 (85% off)

Shadow Warrior 2 is $2.99 (90% off)

Silent Hill 2 is $55.99 (20% off)

Sonic X Shadow Generations is $37.49 (25% off)

Star Wars Outlaws is $52.49 (25% off)

Steelrising is $7.49 (85% off)

Stellar Blade is $49.69 (29% off)

Super Mega Baseball 4 is $4.99 (90% off)

Super Time Force Ultra is $2.24 (85% off)

This Way Madness Lies is $2.99 (70% off), $1.99 (80% PS+)

Visions of Mana is $44.99 (25% off)

XIII is $1.99 (90% off)

Weird West DE is $5.99 (85% off)

PlayStation PSVR2 black friday Highlights