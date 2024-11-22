VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Gaming

PlayStation’s Black Friday Sales Already Broke My Bank Account

Well, it finally happened. PlayStation’s Black Friday sales extravaganza took me to the cleaners, and I regret nothing.

By

PlayStation's Black Friday Sales Already Broke My Bank Account
Screenshots: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Square Enix
Share:

PlayStation has its ongoing Black Friday sales popping off, and I’m so angry. Because they got me. They got me good, I can’t even lie about it. After procrastinating on some of the games I wanted the most this year, I finally caved. No, I won’t tell you how much money I spent. You’ll judge me harshly!

So, ResetEra user, Captain of Outer Space, wonderfully compiled a good chunk of the most prominent Black Friday deals you can take advantage of through the PlayStation Store! (And I’ll even throw in a few I happened to — unfortunately — see myself!)

Videos by VICE

playstation’s black Friday sales highlights

  • The Arkane Collection is $37.49 (75% off) 
  • Astro Bot is $49.79 (17% off)
  • Battlefield 1 is $1.99 (90% off)
  • Battlefield 2042 is $5.99 PS4 (90% off), $6.99 PS5/PS4 (90% off)
  • Castle Crashers Remastered is $2.24 (85% off)
  • EA Sports PGA Tour is $6.99 (90% off)
  • Fae Farm is $20.99 (30% off), $19.49 (35% PS+)
  • Fear the Spotlight is $15.99 (20% off)
  • Final Fantasy XVI Complete Edition is $52.49 (25% off)
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is $41.99 (40% off)
  • Full Throttle Remastered is $2.99 (80% off)
  • Go Mecha Ball is $11.99 (40% off)
  • God of War: Ragnarok is $19.79 PS4 (67% off), $29.39 PS5/PS4 (58% off)
  • Gotham Knights is $10.49 (85% off)
  • Helldivers 2 is $31.99 (20% off)
  • Huntdown is $2.24 (85% off)
  • The Jackbox Survey Scramble is $7.99 (20% off)
  • Killing Time: Resurrected is $19.99 (20% off)
  • LEGO City Undercover is $4.49 (85% off)
waypoint-playstation-black-friday
Screenshot: Sega

le main sales (part 2)

  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns is $8.99 (85% off)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is $39.89 (43% off)
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio is $52.49 (25% off)
  • MLB The Show 24 is $9.99 PS4 (75% off), $19.99 PS5/PS4 (60% off)
  • NBA 2K25 is $31.49 (55% off)
  • Need for Speed Unbound Ultimate Collection is $16.99 (80% off)
  • NHL 25 is $34.99 (50% off)
  • Nuclear Blaze is $2.99 (70% off)
  • OlliOlliWorld is $4.99 (75% off) 
  • Palworld is $22.49 (25% off)
  • PGA Tour 2K23 is $8.99 (85% off)
  • Rainbow Moon is $2.24 (85% off)
  • Rise of the Ronin is $39.89 (43% off)
  • Scarlet Nexus is $8.99 (85% off)
  • Shadow Warrior 2 is $2.99 (90% off)
  • Silent Hill 2 is $55.99 (20% off)
  • Sonic X Shadow Generations is $37.49 (25% off)
  • Star Wars Outlaws is $52.49 (25% off)
  • Steelrising is $7.49 (85% off)
  • Stellar Blade is $49.69 (29% off)
  • Super Mega Baseball 4 is $4.99 (90% off)
  • Super Time Force Ultra is $2.24 (85% off)
  • This Way Madness Lies is $2.99 (70% off), $1.99 (80% PS+)
  • Visions of Mana is $44.99 (25% off)
  • XIII is $1.99 (90% off)
  • Weird West DE is $5.99 (85% off)

PlayStation PSVR2 black friday Highlights

  • A Fisherman’s Tale 2 is $9.99 (50% off)
  • Altair Breaker is $14.99 (50% off)
  • Arizona Sunshine Remake is $23.99 (20% off) – $9.99 upgrade for owners of the PSVR version
  • Before Your Eyes is $8.24 (45% off)
  • Green Hell VR is $14.99 (50% off)
  • Hubris is $13.49 (55% off), $11.99 (60% PS+)
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR is $20.99 (30% off), $19.49 (35% PS+)
  • Red Matter 2 is $16.49 (45% off), $15.59 (48% PS+)
  • Soul Covenant is $24.99 (50% off)
Tagged:
Share:

More
From VICE