PlayStation’s Online Services Going Down Is Probably the Most Disappointed I’ve Been With Gamers in Some Time

No, I’m not making excuses for the PlayStation Network going dark. It’s deeply unfortunate, and it’s inconvenient when a subscription service you’re actively paying for can’t be accessed for any amount of time. My problem isn’t the valid questions raised in the wake of PlayStation’s current online issues. My problem is: goddamn, y’all, it hasn’t even been a full 24 hours yet.

Already, people are calling for Sony and PlayStation employees to consider jumping off a bridge — and that’s the nicest way I can phrase some of the downright disgusting things I’ve read so far. For everyone calling for immediate transparency: do you want PlayStation to send out a “D’aww, it’s okay, little gamers — we promise we’re working on fixing PSN. :)” message? I’d rather they take their time and assess exactly what caused the outage rather than send out empty lip service and “It’s coming back any second now!” posts that will make everyone even angrier.

For everyone demanding Sony and PlayStation to “make it right with free PS Plus months“? They haven’t even said nobody was getting anything. It’s so discouraging to see we’re so expectant of instant gratification that when we don’t get our immediate fix, we scream, cry, and stomp around like children. Relax. Watch a few movies or something. Helldivers 2 isn’t gone forever, okay?

A group of trigger-happy gamers upset about a situation without understanding the complexities surrounding it? How novel! I’m not even saying people aren’t allowed to be upset. But, you know what this PlayStation issue reminds me of? The fact that, by and large, gamers just want to angrily react. We don’t want to have a conversation or approach something we don’t understand with discernment. Meanwhile, the energy of the Slow Game Club‘s Discord channel right now?

Calm. Chill. Reasonable. Nobody demanding the heads of every single PlayStation employee. Nobody yelling about the fact that they can’t play the Monster Hunter Wilds beta. Then, y’all wonder why developers aren’t exactly quick to listen when there’s a valid critique in a sea of baffling entitlement. Give the PlayStation folks time to figure out what the hell is going on.