Please End Our Suffering, Nintendo — Apparently, A Notable Leaker Has Called It: We’re Getting the Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal in a Few Days

Nintendo, please. Just announce it. So, the Nintendo Switch 2, allegedly — for the umpteenth time — is getting that sweet reveal before the week is over. According to notable leaker and insider, Nate the Hate, it’s a done deal. Thursday, January 16, 2025. That’s the date, apparently.

“I’ve been told that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed in the coming week. Want to know when? On Thursday, January 16. What I heard is that the reveal will focus on almost exclusively the console itself. There will not be any presence of games, there may be games shown running on the hardware on a screen/TV depending on how the trailer is put together but software will not be a focus. So if the trailer is absent of any games, do not be too surprised about it.”

To further add fuel to the credibility fires, VGC reports that it also heard musings of a May/June release window for the Switch 2. “Nate the Hate speculates that Switch 2 could launch in May or June of this year — which matches with what VGC has heard from its own sources — and that a new version of Mario Kart could be available at launch, followed by a 3D Mario released during the holiday period of 2025,” the outlet states.

please let this be the end of the road, Nintendo. I’m sick of writing about switch 2 leaks and rumors

Just a crumb of substance, Nintendo. Please. Mario Kart 9. Red Dead Redemption 2. You know what, VICE is jumping into the rumor mill. I received word from a credible source that Banjo-Threeie will be a Switch 2 launch title. Indeed, Nintendo secretly bought the IP back from Microsoft. Bear and Bird — reunited. (Source: My Fantasies.)

So, the ball’s in your court, Mario. If you have any mercy in that moustache of yours, you’ll put games journalists out of our collective misery. Just. Give Us. The Switch 2. Please. I’ll scream if I hear one more credible insider talking about this. Well, I’ll see y’all on the other side, I guess. Will this actually be VICE’s last Switch 2 rumor piece? God, I hope so.