Please Enjoy This Video of Anthony Hopkins’s Freaky-Ass Dance Moves

Oscar-winning actor and cat–lover Anthony Hopkins may have been absent from the season two premiere of Westworld, but he still managed to freak everyone out on Sunday with a bizarre video he posted to Twitter. And, well, just check it out for yourself:

https://twitter.com/AnthonyHopkins/status/988087131938742273

Dancing to a breakneck, Latin-inspired track that he apparently composed himself, the Silence of the Lambs actor seems to be trying to blow off some steam, tweeting, “This is what happens when you’re all work and no play.” Maybe the guy was just trying to relax after wrapping Amazon’s production of King Lear, or maybe this was just his own way of promoting Westworld, inspired by that real-life malfunctioning host.

@WestworldHBO please come collect one of your hosts, he’s malfunctioning!



Lmao Sir Anthony having a blast!! — Im (@_FILMBuFF_) April 22, 2018

https://twitter.com/SecurityAmar/status/988128201640759297

Host gone wrong? 😁



Need to reprogram… — AMANi 🦄 (@Amani_Art) April 23, 2018

In any case, his creepy-ass dance moves prove that Hopkins is just as delightful to watch on-screen as he is online. At 80 years old, the man has a pretty fire social media presence:

Follow Beckett Mufson on Twitter.