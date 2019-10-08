Please Help Jared Leto Find His Missing $11,000 Gucci Head

During the 2019 Met Gala, Jared Leto donned a bedazzled red turtleneck Gucci dress and, more notably, carried an all-too realistic replica of his own head, also made by Gucci. It’s been at most 18 weeks since the 47-year-old actor and self-styled rock ‘n’ roll Jesus was last spotted with the creepy prop; sadly, Leto seems to have lost it.

In a new interview with GQ with the extremely relatable headline “Why Jared Leto Doesn’t Want to Look ‘Too Regal’ In Gucci,” the 30 Seconds to Mars frontman revealed he hasn’t seen it anywhere as of late, and thinks it might have been stolen.

He tells the publication, “Honestly, I have no idea [what happened to my lifelike Gucci-made prop head]. I think someone may have stolen it. If anyone out there finds it, bring it in to your nearest Gucci store in exchange for a pair of dirty sneakers.”

Though Leto is joking, if anyone does find the missing Gucci head, they might be better off keeping it and selling it later on the fake celebrity severed head black market. According to The Cut, the Italian special effects firm Makinarium that created Gucci’s horrifyingly realistic replica explained that it cost around €10,000 (or roughly $11,000) to make.

Any tips on the whereabouts of Jared Leto’s expensive and grotesque Gucci head can be directed to Jared Leto’s actually pretty great TikTok account.