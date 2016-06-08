What the Hell Is Going on in These ‘Game of Thrones’ Photos?

Everyone wants to know, what will happen in the next Game of Thrones episode? Tough luck! You have to wait until HBO delivers it to our devices this Sunday. That’s just the linear nature of time for you, and you can’t do anything about it. Oh well.

But wait! What if I told you about a great way HBO figured out to let fans of the show know that there was going to be another episode coming up? You would probably be pretty excited!

Anyway, HBO sent out some photos from the new episode, and yup, looks like Game of Thrones to me! I mean, there are people, funny clothes, and horses. Beyond that, I have no information for you, sorry. Hopefully you like these photos.



Photo via Helen Sloan/HBO



Here is a sensual man in a dark room. I wonder what he’s up to?

Photo via Helen Sloan/HBO

Dang, I bet this guy is part of some kind of crazy cult! Or maybe he got captured, and they put that symbol on his head as, like, a punishment? You never know with the Game!



Photo via Helen Sloan/HBO

Wait, is this person riding two horses at once? I don’t really know what’s going on here, sorry.

Photo via Helen Sloan/HBO

It’s pretty exciting to guess who is inside that armor. One thing’s for sure—it’s not that lady standing next to the armor. Or is it?!



Photo via Macall B. Polay/HBO

A big part of Game‘s appeal is that everyone wears costumes, even the actors who don’t get to talk, have sex, or kill people. Like some shows would just have those background people wear normal clothes because who cares, right? On Thrones, everyone’s in a sweet tunic or whatever. That’s dedication! That’s why so many people are going to watch this show whenever it comes on.



