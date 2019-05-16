Please, No, Don’t Give Kanye His Own ‘Rick and Morty’ Episode

Rick and Morty is a great show plagued by truly awful fanboys—and, unfortunately, one of those fans happens to be Kanye West. Kanye once said that Rick and Morty was “his favorite show” and inexplicably tweeted out some deeply cursed fan art depicting himself as Rick and Kim Kardashian as Morty (don’t ask why, no one knows, these are not things that are worth expending valuable mental energy on).

Last May, Kanye and show creator Justin Roiland hatched a plan to “hang soon.” And, although it’s unclear if they ever actually, uh, got together to have “a good time” because “that’s all that matters,” it sounds like Kanye will have a chance to geek out with the Rick and Morty guys soon—because Roiland and co-creator Dan Harmon just offered him his own Rick and Morty episode, for some reason.

Videos by VICE

“We fucking love Kanye,” Roiland told The Blast during a WarnerMedia event Wednesday. “Ye is a kindred spirit, genius, visionary… If that guy had the support to do all the ideas he has in his head, he’d be Elon Musk 2.0.” And when the Blast asked them about a potential collaboration, the Rick and Morty creators were all for it. “We’ll give him an episode,” Harmon said. “I’m making it official. We have 70. Kanye you can have one!”

“Come hang out, write a Rick and Morty episode with us,” Roiland went on. “It’ll be the Kanye episode. I’m so down. That would be fucking amazing.”

And, sure, an official Kanye West/Rick and Morty crossover is sure to be a singularly bizarre cultural event and would inevitably be the episode that launched a thousand thinkpieces or whatever, but… “fucking amazing”? No. Just… no. Stop. For the love of all that is holy, do not give Kanye West his own Rick and Morty episode.

The world does not need Pickle Kanye, or some story about Kanye stealing Rick’s portal gun and systematically killing all the Kanyes in other dimensions like The One, or an episode devoted to whatever watered-down religious garble Kanye is into right now. Besides, has everyone forgotten about Kanye’s brain-bleedingly bizarre puppet show from the 2000s? Or that Kanye’s new TV projects stars Jaden Smith as, yes, a young Kanye West? The man should steer clear of scripted programming altogether. But alas, here we are.

The fourth season of Rick and Morty is set to premiere on Adult Swim this November. At least we can all take some small consolation in the fact that none of these episodes will be the Kanye one, since the animation takes time. We’ll likely have to wait until season five to suffer through that.

