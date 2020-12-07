Watch: The UK Drill Studio Under a South London Takeaway Spot

The world is full of open secrets. The latest: Cummin Up – the iconic Caribbean takeaway in New Cross, south London – has a recording studio where UK drill and rap artists lay down bars.

The spot is run by 20-year-old south London producer, Tweeko, who has released records by tens-upon-tens of UK drill acts as part of his The Coldest Link Up series, featuring members of OFB, 12World, 410 and 23 Drillas. The studio has been running since April 2017 and now, in December 2020, it’s the subject of new documentary Please Take Off Your Hoodies.

Named after a sign in Cummin Up and directed by David Hayes, the film sees UK drill through the lens of a young entrepreneur making his mark on the scene via sessions in Cummin Up’s basement studio. Rather than focusing on the luxurious aerial drone shots of London that you usually see in UK drill videos, or flashy rented cars, Please Take Off Your Hoodies is a warm, ground level story that brings in comment from UK drill fans and artists, as well as Tweeko’s own account of running a studio underneath south London’s most iconic takeaway establishment.

Watch below, then read on for an interview with Tweeko and David.

VICE: Tweeko, it’s mad to me there’s a studio underneath Cummin’Up. How did that come about?

Tweeko: I’ve been in music from young – I started when I was 11 with a laptop and a few speakers – and had been looking for a music space for a while. Sometime in 2016, my dad [who owns Cummin Up] told me there was a basement under the restaurant. I looked at it and saw the vision. Before then I worked at a studio in Croydon called Finesse Foreva. I was an engineer there and that helped give me the ins-and-outs of how to run a studio, until I thought I could do it myself. [Once I knew we had the basement] I got the builder in, saved up every penny I could and then got to operating.

For those who don’t already know, Finesse Foreva is a pivotal UK drill label – they’ve put out releases by the likes of Skengdo & AM, as well as running a studio. How did you link with them?

Tweeko: Basically, one of my friends was an artist called IQ and he ended up getting recognised by Finesse Foreva and I was the producer and engineer behind his work. They signed him and brought me in to work at the studio as well. They’re people I call family now.

Who have you had come through to the studio underneath Cummin Up since setting up?

Tweeko: A lot of the artists at first were all local. Skengdo & AM went school with people I knew. Once they realised I had the studio it was self explanatory.

Anyone else?

There are so many examples: SL, Headie One, Central Cee, Pete and Bas, Teeway, Zone Two. And many many more.

That’s crazy. David, where did the motivation for the film come from?

David: I was working on a film for a charity based in London [called XLP] who try to encourage young people into the arts. I was making a film with Derek [who appears in PTOYH] about how music had given him a bit of a focus in life. I said to him: ‘I’d really like to get some shots of you in the studio, where do you record?’ He sent me the address and I texted him like ‘Derek, this is Cumin’ Up.’ And he was like no, that’s the place.

One bit I really liked in the film is when the two brothers discuss opposing ways to view UK drill. One says that it’s “just negative music – about war and stabbings and more chaos that we see on the news”. The other brother says some drill music motivates him to “try harder in life” because the artists talk about what they’re been through, even though the killing part is a bit “sticky”. Where do you stand?

David: What they said kind of summarises how I feel. I can’t help but feel like some of the lyrics aren’t coming from a healthy place, but then when I listen closer I realise lots of UK drill is character led. It’s a bit more of a moral story rather than a first person account and it’s often describing a life experience someone might have seen. It’s something that needs to be listened to rather than banned.

Tweeko, in the film you also make the point drill rappers sometimes play characters. You can see that in someone like V9 from Homerton, who wears a Deadpool mask. Who do you reckon are the best drill ‘characters’? Or who are the biggest ‘characters’ that have come to your studio? There must be some huge personalities.

Tweeko: Yeah, 100. If we’re not talking just drill, then there’s this guy called Kilo Juggs. He has this octopus mask and has marketed himself where he’s basically Davy Jones. It’s very interesting. It’s so marketable. It expands his audience to more than just music. It’s very smart. He’s a big one.

I like that.

Tweeko: Yeah, it adds substance and flavour. Rather than being a rapper, it gives you a USP and individuality.

At the end of the documentary you say that when you’re watching drill rappers perform live, they have “More passion, more compassion for the art” than non drill artists. How so?

Tweeko: I honestly believe that. Most drill rappers don’t come from the best backgrounds. When you have tunnel vision on something you really want to happen, their hunger is very unique in a way. They really want it. Not only because they want to make themselves proud and expand on their goals, they’re also doing it for everyone around them. For example, a lot of the artists I’ve been meeting, they want to “get out of the hood” and help mummy out. Help pay the bills, help do that. Instead of doing something illegal they’ve found their way in order to fulfill their duty – and that’s where their hunger is unique.

Lastly, best food at Cummin Up?

David: My DP is a vegan so he kept getting the vegan special, but I love the jerk.

