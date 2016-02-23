Please Watch Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Roll Forever

The first half of Arsenal’s Round of 16 Champions League match against Barcelona is in the books and both sides struggled to get anything going as it ended 0-0. With that in mind, please watch Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain roll around on the pitch for seemingly ever. He and Javier Mascherano had a very high speed collision as Oxlade-Chamberlain was screaming down the side line on the counter and nearly hit knee-to-knee.

We certainly don’t mean to make light of any real injury, and it seems he is OK, but he covered quite a bit of ground writhing around like that.

