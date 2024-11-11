Please Watch Bethesda’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ Gameplay Deep Dive

Bethesda and MachineGames won me over. The last time Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was showcased, I was intrigued, but I wasn’t entirely sold. I was never a big Wolfenstein fella (FPS games, you know), so when I heard MachineGames was developing an Indiana Jones game, I was morbidly curious. Then, we saw the trailer, and it looked good! The characters looked great, and the environments were nice and varied! “Made you feel like Indiana Jones.”

But I couldn’t say Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was high on my “Need It” list. That is, until Bethesda dropped a deep dive featuring the moment-to-moment gameplay. Now, I can proudly say: I need it.

Videos by VICE

So, I don’t need to say the game looks phenomenal visually. You can see it! The graphics are sharp and crisp, and the animations are smooth. Sure, it’s only a snippet of the overall experience, but they showed a good balance between three Indiana Jones staples. Fightin’, finding relics, and weird, esoteric puzzles. Plus, any game where I can smack a Nazi with a rolling pin? Instant 10/10 for me. You don’t even have to sell me anything beyond that.

Screenshot: Bethesda Softworks

‘Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’ is shaping up to be a bethesda banger

You know, I’d lost a bit of faith in Bethesda lately. There was a time when you saw “Bethesda” and you knew quality followed. Or, at least, if there were some technical mishaps, the scope and ambition of the game would make up for it. As someone who’s pretty close to where Bethesda is situated, it was disappointing to not feel that enthusiasm for a hometown hero of sorts.

But, now? We’re so back. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle might even be GotY potential, which would be exciting to see in an already loaded 2025 (it definitely ain’t making the 2024 GotY deadline)! That 15 minutes of gameplay was Indiana Jones to a disgusting degree. Exploration, unhinged bare-knuckle brawls, tense shootouts — all with the goofy, familiar undertones you love to see! I’m telling y’all, this will be the Bethesda Boost we’ve been waiting for the company to shift into for a while now!