Please watch this video of Jared Kushner trying to open a door for two minutes

Although this video of Jared Kushner trying to enter a building may feel like it lasts at least two hours, it is, in reality, only two minutes long.

The president’s son-in-law was caught on camera Thursday night trying to enter the United States Trade Representative building in Washington, D.C. to partake in NAFTA negotiations. And while Kushner is a top adviser to his wife’s father, he still found himself locked out of the talks — for a few minutes, at least.

So reporters, sensing a window, began asking Kushner questions — including ones about the anonymous New York Times op-ed written by a senior White House official.

“Do you have any idea who wrote the op-ed?” a reporter asks.

“How is it going with Canada?” another reporter asks.

“Progress tonight? Cracking the champagne maybe?”

“As for the op-ed how concerned are you by that?”

They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result, indicating both the reporters and Kushner are certifiable. As they continued asking the same question, Kushner kept trying to open the door as if something might change.

Finally, two hours — sorry, two minutes — later, something did.