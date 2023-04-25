The Best Sex Toys for Bigger Bodies (and the People Who Love Them)

There is nothing more annoying than finding a super sexy shirt you like, only to find they don’t carry it in your size. In 2023? C’mon! No one wants to be reminded of fatphobia when they’re just trying to feel hot! This shouldn’t happen in your day-to-day life and it definitely shouldn’t happen when you’re shopping for sex toys, either.

Surprising no one, sex toys—much like chairs and clothes—are not always created with the inclusion of bigger bodies in mind. That’s so frustrating because being horny is actually a universal feeling; sex toys, like their many fans and users, should come in all shapes and sizes. I’m here to help you sex freaks find the right toys for your bodies (or the bigger bodies you love)!

Whether it’s a double-ended dildo for you and your boo or a robust wand toy to take yourself for a wild ride, these body-inclusive sex toys range from extended-size harnesses to cock sleeves with extra length. No matter the size, these toys ensure that every big body can achieve the big-O.

A Wrist-saving whack off

Dildos have a flat base which can be hard to hold and angle the right way, especially when bellies are involved. Save your wrist the work and get yourself a dual-ended toy to grip onto during your next masturbation session! A double-ended dildo isn’t only fun for strapping up and pegging your partner; it can also enhance solo time or exploring new positions. These dual-ended toys are a thing of versatile beauty, and none are quite as beautiful as the Nexus Double Dildo! Swirling purple hues lure you and your lovers in, while a girthy head and long interstable bits hit both partner’s good spots simultaneously. In addition to offering double penetration, the smaller side can act like a handle during solo playtime.

A “Fat Boy” for your fat boy

While all bods are perfect just the way they are, sometimes a little added length is helpful when it comes to hitting all the right spots. Two bodies colliding together in a sexy configuration can look a variety of ways, but it’s all depending on the two (or more) bods in play (as well as their favorite positions and level of flexibility). Bellies, butts and thighs might not always line up perfectly, and that’s where the Perfect Fit Fat Boy Thin Penis Sheath comes in handy. This cock sleeve stays in place with a scrotum ring and adds just a tiny bit more girth—as well as lengthening—to get your rooster into the roost. Ribbed for pleasure inside and doubling as a stroker, this fun toy can be made extra sturdy during your bangfest by adding a little extra stuffing in the tip.

A new type of magic

I consistently recommend the iconic Magic Wand, the powerful wand vibrator known for its big buzz and long-running popularity. While that toy remains my go-to bedroom buddy, the Fun Factory Vim Wand has made it to my top drawer. A new contender for your future favorite sex toy, this wand is, simply put, orgasmic. We love wand toys because the long handle can hit the good bits which are otherwise hard to reach. One major issue with the OG Magic Wand is it’s a hefty toy; the weight can easily strain arm muscles and delicate wrists. The Vim is incredibly light and easy to hold with a thin, non-slip, grippy silicone handle. Don’t worry, aroused readers, the Vim has a super strong rumble that’s easily on par with the Magic Wand and is one of the quietest wands on the market.

No one is sleeping on this pillow

Changing positions while shagging can, at times, feel exhausting. Certain positions can cause back, neck, or hip pain, and—let’s be frank: Fucking shouldn’t hurt (unless you’re into that kind of thing). Next time you’re doing the hanky panky with your partner, pull out the Plus Size Liberator Wedge. Liberator makes sex pillows unlike any other pillow on the market. The angles work for your multi-positioned sex marathon and they don’t squish down under sweaty bodies. No more piling multiple pillows under your hookup’s hips while trying to get busy! With its removable washable cover, there’s no fear about fluids ruining a good night’s rest, either! Place this pillow under hips or backs, lean over it or lean back—there are countless ways to use this positioning aid that was created wider with big bodies boning in mind.

That’s right, bitches, I put a book on the sex toy list!

Growing up in a fatphobic society leaves no one unscathed. Whether you’re dealing with the stigma on a daily basis, trying to unlearn some bullshit, or you just want to do right with a new lover, Big Big Love: A Sex & Relationship Guide For People Of Size (And Those That Love Them) has you covered. This book can help folks be confident in their sexy selves, no matter their size, as well as give straightforward and practical advice so you can get busy with enthusiasm!

Swinging the night away

Transform your hotel getaway into a sexy adventure with the Special Edition Door Jam Sex Swing from Sportsheets. While it won’t work for every big body, it can hold up to 325 pounds with a 32-inch-long, 12-inch-wide pad to keep hips, stomachs, and butts comfortable while vacationing in Pound Town. With soft padded foot and arm slings, this sex swing will make sure you and your partner stay comfortable and secure for however long your fuckfest lasts! Perfect for sitting, tilting or standing, this adaptable positioning tool comes with an attachable dildo pad for double penetration and to add a little more oomph to hotel evenings

Reaching to the bottom

As a huge fan of anal play, I’m happy to report that there are several sex toys with long handles and curves that assist in helping you hit just the right spot in your bum. The Dominix Deluxe Anal Hook is one of them. This slick stainless steel toy can be used sitting or standing and has the bonus of being a great prostate or G-spot toy (who said you had to limit yourself to just one hole?) The ball at the end is perfect for targeted firm pleasure and the curved handle helps you rock back and forth to push you over the edge. Anal hooks are also fun for predicament and bondage play! Invite your experienced BDSM boo over and get stuck- in the most tasty of ways!

Pulling yourself up by the (jock) straps

One of the most recommended harnesses on the market (—not just for plus-sized bodies, but for all bodies),the SpareParts Joque Harness is the holy grail of dildo harnesses. Soft and comfortable, the Joque features wide straps that prevent digging into soft skin and can be adjusted for both hips and thighs. Easy to put on and machine-washable, this simple harness fits up to 60-inch hips and is ready to give your play partner a pounding. Secure yet comfy, pair this with your favorite dildo and your slickest lube and ride your pony all night long.

There’s no reason to settle for sex toys that cause wrist strain or discomfort, just like there’s no reason to limit sex positions when there’s toys and aids on the market that can assist making your wild fantasies come true. Your top drawer should be a celebration of your sexy self, so snag that new vibrator or dildo and get it on in style!

