PNL’s Video for “J’Suis QLF” Is Exceptionally Chill

Anyone else find it super soothing to listen to music when you have no idea what the singer’s actually saying? It’s so chill. So if you don’t speak French and you add to the horizontal vibes of “J’Suis QLF,” plus the tropical climes showcased in this video, minus shirts, cos why would you need shirts when you’re in paradise?, well then: you’re coming close to heaven. A heavenly sausage fest that is. No babes, just bros hanging out. Good times.

If you don’t know PNL, here’s the skinny. They’re totally massive in France—massive like their hit “Le Monde Ou Rien” from last year has 45 million views kind of massive—they were born in the Parisian suburb of Corbeil-Essonnes and the band are made up of two brothers who go by the names Ademo and N.O.S. Tonally the Algerian-Corsican brother’s songs are melancholy Autotune-assisted numbers; their facial hair is very exacting. We’ll have something more substantial on them soon but until then, watch this and pretend you were right there with them.