Poaching, Drugs, and Murder in Costa Rica: Shell Game (Part 2)

Watch Part 1

Watch Part 3

Videos by VICE

Since sea turtle conservation in Costa Rica began in the 1950s, conservationists and poachers have peacefully shared the beach. But the murder of the environmentalist Jairo Mora Sandoval in 2013 shocked the eco-friendly country and brought attention to a violent overlap between conservationism and drug trafficking in Costa Rica’s abundant national parks and untouched coastlines.

With five percent of the world’s biodiversity, the unique geography of Costa Rica is a hotspot for eco-tourism and conservation work. However, it is that same geography that makes the country so vulnerable to the violent drug trade that surrounds its borders. Costa Rica has become a major transshipment point for drug traffickers, with deadly consequences for those caught in the middle.

In part two of our three part series, VICE News commemorates the two-year anniversary of environmental activist Jairo Mora Sandoval’s tragic death. Locals still debate whether the murder was revenge for Jairo’s aggressive conservation work or a message from the drug trade to stay away from the beach.

Watch “California’s Sea Lion Die-Off”

Here’s the Good News and the Bad News About Progress on Climate Change