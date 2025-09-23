Pocketpair Announces Palfarm, a Cozy Palworld Spinoff

Being in the middle of a lawsuit hasn’t slowed Pocketpair down one bit. They’ve continued their commitment to help other devs through their Pocketpair Publishing division. They also just announced that work is underway to bring Palworld to 1.0 status.

However, their latest announcement is the one that has the internet buzzing right now.

Palworld 1.0 is coming

📢About Palworld Ver. 1.0



Hello everyone.

Palworld will officially release (Ver. 1.0) in 2026.



We are currently developing a massive amount of content for this milestone, and also planning some surprises for the rest of 2025.



Please watch the video below for more details: pic.twitter.com/rpP5gmLtjs — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) September 16, 2025

“Beyond just adding new content, there is a lot of cleanup that needs to be done before Palworld can exit early access. It’s no secret that Palworld has a lot of quirks and jank, and we want to take the time to properly address those before releasing the game.“

At least they’re straightforward about that. I’ve yet to play it because I’m overwhelmed by a multitude of other games. But I’ve always been intrigued by it. It might be worth it for me at this point to wait for the 1.0 release. But there’s even crazier news coming out of the Palworld franchise.

Palfarm is Coming Soon

Pocketpair just announced Palworld: Palfarm. A life sim with Palworld characters that looks right at home next to Stardew Valley. Would I reveal a game somewhat similar to the one the people suing me announced less than two weeks ago?

Nope. But as my good friend DeQwan says, “Always double down,” unless you’re Drake. Then never double down. Just back away.

But who knows? I think that there aren’t enough games in the Pokémon vein, and there shouldn’t be a massive issue with others existing. Competition makes for better games. And Pokémon had been feeling stale for a while.

Perhaps the heat is a little hotter than it used to be.