What’s the Current State of Black and Asian American Solidarity?

Over the past year, there have been many incidents of anti-Asian violence across the country. And after back-to-back videos of assaults on elderly people in the Bay Area went viral earlier this year, VICE News Tonight correspondent Dexter Thomas noticed a recurring theme—many comments on social media platforms fixated on the fact that the attackers were Black. But during last summer’s protests against police brutality in the U.S., many people, including Asian Americans, showed solidarity with Black people on those same platforms. In this episode, Thomas digs into the legacy and current state of Black and Asian solidarity in the U.S.

MORE:

Videos by VICE

Credits:

This episode was reported by Dexter Thomas and Janice Llamoca. Produced by Janice Llamoca.

VICE News Reports is produced by Jesse Alejandro Cottrell, Jen Kinney, Janice Llamoca and Julia Nutter. Our senior producers are Ashley Cleek and Adizah Eghan. Our associate producers are Sam Eagan, Sophie Kazis, and Adreanna Rodriguez. Sound Design and music composition by Steve Bone and Kyle Murdock.

Our executive producer and VP of VICE Audio is Kate Osborn. Janet Lee is senior production manager for VICE Audio. Production coordination by Steph Brown. Fact checking by Nicole Pasulka.

Episode art by our host, Arielle Duhaime-Ross.