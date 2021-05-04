Why a US Coal Company Is Implicated in the Death of 3 Coal Miners in Colombia

Show Description:

In 2001, three coal miners in Colombia were murdered. They were union leaders, and all worked for the same U.S. company. This is an investigation into a deadly fight over labor and natural resources that ultimately led to their deaths. In Season 1, we unravel a decades-long saga of bribery, scandal, and civil war. Hosted by Ramon Campos, Sayre Quevedo, and Agnes Walton.

Prologue: Victor and Valmore

Description: Two coal miners are murdered in 2001, setting off a chain of events that forever change the lives of people in Colombia and the U.S.

Chapter 1: The Union

Description: A coal company from Alabama opens up a mine in Colombia’s Cesar Province, decades into the country’s civil war. Then members of the miner’s union start receiving death threats.



Chapter 2: Witnesses

Description: A third Colombian miner is murdered. An American lawyer hears about the killings, and decides to bring a civil case against the coal company in the U.S. for aiding and abetting war crimes. But first he needs to find people willing to testify.



Chapter 3: The Fish Dies by Opening Its Mouth

Description: The civil case goes to trial in a federal court in Alabama. Terry Collingsworth, a lawyer representing relatives of the murdered victims, is out to prove that the Drummond mining company had a hand in the killings. But will an Alabama jury agree?

Chapter 4: Hung Out to Dry

Description: What do a coal mining executive, an ex-NBA star, and a small Southern town have in common? A bribery scandal that rocked the state of Alabama.



Chapter 5: Confessions

Description: VICE News interviews people who provide more details about the Colombian coal miners were killed—including the man who went to prison for their murders. He says that there were others involved in the plan.

Epilogue: 20 Years Later

Description: A new investigation into the miners’ killings in Colombia promises answers.

CREDITS:

The Crisis is a production of VICE News.

Hosts: Ramón Campos, Sayre Quevedo, and Agnes Walton

Producers: Sayre Quevedo, Adriana Tapia

Reporting: Ramón Campos, Ashley Cleek, Sayre Quevedo, Agnes Walton

Senior Producer: Ashley Cleek

Associate Producer: Adreanna Rodriguez

Additional Production Support: Jesse Alejandro Cottrel

Sound Design: Ben Kruse Calla

Original Scoring: Ben Kruse Calla

Additional music from Dominica Records in Bogotá, Colombia.

Translation and Editorial Consulting: Diego Salazar.

Executive Producer: Annie Avilés

VP of Vice Audio: Kate Osborn

Senior Production Manager: Janet Lee

Production Coordination: Stephanie Brown.

Fact Checking: Maximo Anderson and Jeff Peer