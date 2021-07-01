On the Front Lines With Protesters in Colombia

For the last two months, Colombia has been swept up by nationwide protests. Clashes between police and demonstrators have led to countless injuries, and hundreds of people have gone missing. Protesters are trying to draw attention to a range of issues, from police violence to tax reform. “If we don’t do it now, with the eyes of the world on us, it will never happen,” one protester said. VICE News correspondent David Noriega explores how history has brought Colombia to this moment, and what it might tell us about the future of politics in the country.

MORE:

Videos by VICE

Watch VICE News speak to protesters on the ground in Cali, Colombia.

Protesters in Colombia chased down and lynched an off-duty police investigator who fired on them.

A group of civilians opened fire on Indigenous protesters in Colombia.

Hundreds of missing Colombian protesters are believed to be in ‘clandestine’ detention centers.

During mass protests, Colombia’s president asked citizens to report “urban terrorists.”

CREDITS:

This episode was reported by David Noriega. It was produced by Sayre Quevedo.

VICE News Reports is produced by Jesse Alejandro Cottrell, Sophie Kazis, Jen Kinney, Janice Llamoca, Julia Nutter, and Sayre Quevedo. Our senior producers are Ashley Cleek and Adizah Eghan. Our associate producers are Sam Eagan, and Adreanna Rodriguez. Sound design and music composition by Steve Bone, Pran Bandi and Kyle Murdock.

Our executive producer and VP of VICE Audio is Kate Osborn. Janet Lee is senior production manager for VICE Audio. Production coordination by Steph Brown. Special thanks to Jason Koebler, Jeffrey Mercado and Jon Stern.